The 118 is heading to The Bachelor mansion in 9-1-1 Season 7, and ABC has released a first look at the surprising crossover—which takes place during the first responder’s 100th episode on April 4.

9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds (who plays Hen) told TV Insider, “We actually have some folks that were actually on The Bachelor. I think their fans and our fans will be very excited to see us mashing up together.” And now, the new promo, which aired during The Bachelor finale, reveals that among the guest stars are the latest Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, and host Jesse Palmer.

As the promo shows, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Josh (Bryan Safi) are excited about the 118 heading to the mansion, and once there, the women certainly notice Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman). And it’s Chimney (Kenneth Choi) who does a double take when Joey leans down to check on the victim. Watch the full promo above.

The episode “was exciting to shoot,” Hinds said. “Obviously The Bachelor has its own fandom, and that was really neat to kind of experience entering their territory, shooting on their set. We were over at the Bachelor mansion, and it was really nice to kind of enter that world and have the two worlds coexist at the same time. That’s going to be a really fun episode. And so I’m excited for that.”

As for any more crossovers for 9-1-1 this season—Lone Star is out, with the spinoff (still on Fox) not back until the fall—Hinds wasn’t so sure. “Who knows? [Showrunner] Tim Minear can throw anything at us at any time and so we just try to do our best and stay ready,” she pointed out. (The two 9-1-1 shows previously crossed over in Lone Star‘s second season.)

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC