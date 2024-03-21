Aisha Hinds Teases ‘9-1-1’ Crossover — Will Anyone From ‘The Bachelor’ Appear?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 2
Preview
Disney/Chris Willard

Will someone from the 118 get something they didn’t expect, like a rose, in 9-1-1 Season 7? Not necessarily, but anything is possible with the first responder’s crossover with ABC‘s long-running dating show, The Bachelor. What we do know: It’s not just the mansion appearing!

“We actually have some folks that were actually on The Bachelor,” 9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds (who plays Hen) tells TV Insider. “I think their fans and our fans will be very excited to see us mashing up together.”

While we’ll have to wait to learn more about what to expect when the 118 shows up at the mansion, Hinds had fun filming the episode. “That was exciting to shoot,” she shares. “Obviously The Bachelor has its own fandom, and that was really neat to kind of experience entering their territory, shooting on their set. We were over at the Bachelor mansion, and it was really nice to kind of enter that world and have the two worlds coexist at the same time. That’s going to be a really fun episode. And so I’m excited for that.”

This won’t be the first time that 9-1-1 worked on another show’s home base. In Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star (back when both aired on Fox), Hinds’ Hen, Oliver Stark‘s Buck, and Ryan Guzman‘s Eddie headed down to Texas to help Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the rest of the 126 with a wildfire. That one, Hinds told us at the time in 2021, lived up to the “insider hype. Four seasons in [as 9-1-1 was then], you feel like nothing can surprise you anymore, but it’s like, ‘You’ve reinvigorated the party.’” (Stark used similar words to describe Season 7, with the move to ABC, to us.)

'9-1-1': Kenneth Choi Teases Chimney & Maddie's Wedding
Related

'9-1-1': Kenneth Choi Teases Chimney & Maddie's Wedding

But what about more crossovers between 9-1-1 and other shows this season? “I don’t know,” says Hinds. “Who knows? [Showrunner] Tim Minear can throw anything at us at any time and so we just try to do our best and stay ready.”

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1 - ABC

9-1-1 where to stream

9-1-1

Aisha Hinds

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Spills Show Secrets After Stunning $100K Win
Kelsey Anderson, Joey Graziadei, and Daisy Kent on 'The Bachelor'
2
‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Finale: Everything We Know
M Emmet Walsh attends the premiere of Lionsgate's
3
M. Emmet Walsh Dies at 88
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 7
4
Jason Beghe Explains Return to Old Voight on ‘Chicago P.D.’
Elisabeth Moss for 'The Veil'
5
‘The Veil’: Get a First Look at Elisabeth Moss’s Spy From FX Series