Aisha Hinds Teases ‘9-1-1’ Crossover — Will Anyone From ‘The Bachelor’ Appear?

Will someone from the 118 get something they didn’t expect, like a rose, in 9-1-1 Season 7? Not necessarily, but anything is possible with the first responder’s crossover with ABC‘s long-running dating show, The Bachelor. What we do know: It’s not just the mansion appearing!

“We actually have some folks that were actually on The Bachelor,” 9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds (who plays Hen) tells TV Insider. “I think their fans and our fans will be very excited to see us mashing up together.”

While we’ll have to wait to learn more about what to expect when the 118 shows up at the mansion, Hinds had fun filming the episode. “That was exciting to shoot,” she shares. “Obviously The Bachelor has its own fandom, and that was really neat to kind of experience entering their territory, shooting on their set. We were over at the Bachelor mansion, and it was really nice to kind of enter that world and have the two worlds coexist at the same time. That’s going to be a really fun episode. And so I’m excited for that.”

This won’t be the first time that 9-1-1 worked on another show’s home base. In Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star (back when both aired on Fox), Hinds’ Hen, Oliver Stark‘s Buck, and Ryan Guzman‘s Eddie headed down to Texas to help Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the rest of the 126 with a wildfire. That one, Hinds told us at the time in 2021, lived up to the “insider hype. Four seasons in [as 9-1-1 was then], you feel like nothing can surprise you anymore, but it’s like, ‘You’ve reinvigorated the party.’” (Stark used similar words to describe Season 7, with the move to ABC, to us.)

But what about more crossovers between 9-1-1 and other shows this season? “I don’t know,” says Hinds. “Who knows? [Showrunner] Tim Minear can throw anything at us at any time and so we just try to do our best and stay ready.”

