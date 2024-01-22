Who Does Joey Pick on ‘The Bachelor’? All of the Season 28 Spoilers So Far

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bachelor Season 28.]

The Bachelor has returned, this time with tennis pro Joey Graziadei as the leading man. Fans first fell for Joey during Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette. He returned to his home state of Hawaii to heal from the heartbreak of the Charity breakup afterwards, and as Joey told TV Insider, by the time the call came to star in The Bachelor, he was ready to take on the challenge and find his person.

Popular blogger Reality Steve, aka Steve Carbone, has predicted who will win The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for years now (and The Golden Bachelor in 2023), and he already has intel for Season 28, kicking off at 8/7c on January 22 on ABC. So, who does Joey pick? We’ve compiled all there is to know so far below. Stay tuned, as we’ll consistently update throughout the season, unveiling which spoilers prove accurate or false.

If you want to let the show surprise you, turn back now! If you’re eager to know what’s rumored to happen and see if the rumors come true, read on.

Who Gets Joey’s First Impression Rose?

Rumor has it that Lea Cayanan, whom Joey met early at the After the Final Rose special and received a special advantage, receives the First Impression Rose. Lea received the card in the special and was instructed not to open it until she arrived in the mansion in Episode 1. Once Lea learns of the power the card wields, she will reportedly reject it.

The card is said to give Lea the power to steal a one-on-one date from any woman at any point in the season before the hometown dates. Lea’s inner turmoil over the power it gives her impresses Joey, and the display of good character results in her receiving the First Impression Rose.

Jess Edwards will also reportedly cause some tension between the women at the cocktail party on night one.

Who Gets the First 1-on-1 Date?

The first one-on-one date is said to happen in California, as usual, and Daisy Kent reportedly gets the first honor.

Who Are Joey’s Final 4? Who Gets Hometown Dates?

Daisy is said to make it far this season. Spoilers say that Daisy, along with Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance, are Joey’s Final Four who all filmed hometown dates. The first hometown date is said to be Daisy’s, which was filmed in Minnesota, where she grew up. All four women reportedly will meet Joey’s family, but Maria will apparently be eliminated in the Final Four rose ceremony.

The sixth runner-up will apparently be Kelsey Toussant, with Jenn Tran being the fifth runner-up.

Who Are Joey’s Final 3 Who Gets Fantasy Suite Dates?

Daisy, Kelsey A., and Rachel are said to be the Final Three, presumably all going to the Fantasy Suites.

Who Is Joey’s Winner?

Rachel will reportedly be eliminated during the overnight rose ceremony, leaving Daisy and Kelsey A. as the final two women. Spoilers say that Joey and Daisy end the season engaged.

