‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith ‘Kicked Off Plane’ For ‘Refusing to Sit Next to Masked Passenger’

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on Paramount Network’s neo-western drama Yellowstone, claims he was “kicked off a plane” because he refused to sit next to a passenger wearing a mask.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram page on Sunday, March 24, where he told his followers he was stranded at an airport in Houston, Texas because he’d been removed from a flight.

“You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face, but you know what, I can’t say face to face what I want,” Smith said.

“I just got kicked off a plane in… where the hell am I at,” he said while someone off-camera reminded him he was in Houston. “Because I told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

He added, “Yeah, I’ve been drinking. I’ve been sitting in an airport for three hours. Yeah, I’m drinking. I ain’t drunk, but they throw me off the plane because I’m drunk, because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bull**** this is.”

“I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I’m off the plane,” Smith claimed.

People in the comments let Smith have it, with one person writing, “You’re such a crybaby. You’re threatened by a mask? Get a life.”

Another added, “How do you know that person doesn’t have cancer and just is going through chemotherapy treatments or something else that warrants them wearing one? Free Country.”

“For the life of me I cannot fathom why someone else wearing a mask is so threatening to some people,” said another. “Many people live with a loved one who is immunocompromised or they themselves may be immunocompromised. OR maybe they’re not feeling well and are being considerate of others by wearing a mask to contain their germs.”

“You didn’t want to sit next to a mask-wearer. And now you’re not. So…,” wrote one commenter.

Another responded, “You may not be falling down drunk but you’re definitely under the influence. That’s what got you booted. Man up and admit alcohol made you run your mouth and now you’re paying the price.”

This isn’t the first time Smith has shared his anti-mask stance. In 2022, he missed the Screen Actor’s Guild awards as he refused to follow the protocols that required attendees to be vaccinated and wear a mask.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith told his Instagram followers in a now-deleted video, per the New York Post. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

He added, “I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”