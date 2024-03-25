Pete Davidson & Colin Jost’s $34 Million Plans For Staten Island Ferry Revealed

Saturday Night Live stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost finally have plans for the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry they bought in January 2022.

The comedians purchased the boat in an auction for $280,000, according to The New York Times, and now have plans to turn it into a $34 million multi-functional venue, including hotel rooms, two restaurants, and six bars.

Ron Castellano, an architect who is working with Jost and Davidson on the project, recently spoke with Curbed to provide an update on the ferry, which Davidson once referred to as “a life-long problem for me and Colin.”

“It’s going to have a lot of things,” Castellano told the publication. “I think right now, we have six bars and two venues operated separately or combined. We have outdoor event space, we have restaurants — two restaurants. It’s a big boat, almost 300 feet long, 65,000 square feet. That’s one and a half times the size of Nine Orchard Hotel.”

Castellano also revealed that Jost and David, who are co-investors alongside The Stand comedy club owner Paul Italia, have been heavily involved in the redesigns.

“They have input. They see everything. We have meetings as needed, sometimes twice a week, sometimes every three months,” he shared. “Right now, honestly, I’m trying to get the design work done as fast as possible.”

The newly designed ferry is set to include 24 hotel rooms, plus private sundecks. However, Castellano said they’re still debating whether or not to install a pool.

“A pool is something that keeps coming up. We’re going back and forth,” he explained. “There’s a little Jacuzzi kind of thing, but not a full-on pool. We’d have to do a floating pool.”

Last June, Davidson appeared on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast and revealed they plan to dock the ferry in New York City from April to September or October and then move it to Miami for the winter season.

Castellano said this is still the goal, adding, “It doesn’t have to be in one place. It can move, so we’re exploring both locations.”

“We have sort of the initial construction phase underway, like, we’re just bidding it out as it gets done,” he continued. “That’s going to take a year, and as that happens, we’re tightening the drawings, and as that’s happening, we’re going to find the location.”