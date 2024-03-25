‘Bachelor’ Finale, ‘Neighborhood’ Goes Hitchcock, ‘Dance’ Top 10, Meet the Parent on ‘NCIS’

Who will Joey choose, Kelsey and Daisy, on the three-hour finale of The Bachelor? The spirit of Hitchcock visits The Neighborhood when a homebound Calvin snoops on neighbors through his window. So You Think You Can Dance reveals its Top 10. On NCIS, medical examiner Jimmy meets Knight’s dad, an agent from the Far East Office.

The Bachelor

Season Finale 9/8c

Tears will be shed as Joey Graziadei gives up Bachelor life by choosing between the last two women holding roses: Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. The emotional finale is followed by the traditional After the Final Rose special for a three-hour wallow. Don’t be surprised if host Jesse Palmer makes an announcement regarding the next Bachelorette—or could it be a Golden Bachelorette?

The Neighborhood

8/7c

The neighborly sitcom pays homage to the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, with a Rear Window-inspired storyline in which Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is recuperating at home when he begins snooping out the window, suspecting neighbors of getting up to no good. (Probably not as sinister as burying body parts in a garden, but still.) Soon the Butlers and Johnsons are all getting in on the act.

So You Think You Can Dance

9/8c

Any dancer (or fan of A Chorus Line) knows that the last cuts are the hardest. And so it is as the audition process for TV’s best dancing competition comes to an end, with 35 dancers competing in two final rounds choreographed by Galen Hooks—one solo dance and another in pairs. Then audition judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Comfort Fedoke and Allison Holker make the tough calls to narrow the field to 16 before revealing the Top 10 for the rest of the season.

NCIS

9/8c

The relationship of Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) takes a big step, when the good-natured medical examiner meets Knight’s formidable father, NCIS Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (Russell Wong) of the Far East Field Office in Japan. Her dad also comes in handy on the case of the week, involving a recently fired service weapon that belongs to a missing agent. But the bigger shocker awaits McGee (Sean Murray), after DNA results reveal the existence of a family member he never knew about. Followed by NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c), where the team is assigned to protect the daughter of a Russian oligarch.

Mean Girl Murders

Season Premiere 9/8c

The true-crime channel leans into femmes fatales with a second season of shocking stories about female friendships gone bad. The opener, “In Deadly Harmony,” is like a ghoulish episode of Glee, when a high-school freshman goes up against another ambitious songbird to make it into show choir. Followed by a new series from The Playboy Murders’ Holly Madison, Lethally Blonde (10/9c), about women who use their beauty to turn heads, sometimes fatally. The premiere, “Too Fast Too Furious,” profiles fitness influencer and Miami OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, whose self-defense claim in the stabbing of her crypto-trader boyfriend doesn’t hold up.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Photographer (8/7c, National Geographic): The visually impressive docuseries continues with two more profiles of world-renowned photographers in back-to-back episodes, including world-traveling Explorer Dan Winters, who heads to the Kennedy Space Center, Iceland and Bangladesh while reflecting on the family he worries he neglects; and fashion photographer Campbell Addy, prepping for his first solo show as he contemplates a change in mission.

(8/7c, National Geographic): The visually impressive docuseries continues with two more profiles of world-renowned photographers in back-to-back episodes, including world-traveling Explorer Dan Winters, who heads to the Kennedy Space Center, Iceland and Bangladesh while reflecting on the family he worries he neglects; and fashion photographer Campbell Addy, prepping for his first solo show as he contemplates a change in mission. Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30/7:30c, CBS): A domestic crisis erupts when Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) mother Ebun (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) attempts to unseat her aunt Olu (Shola Adewusi) as the family matriarch, forcing Abishola and Bob (Billy Gardell) to pick a side.

(8:30/7:30c, CBS): A domestic crisis erupts when Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) mother Ebun (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) attempts to unseat her aunt Olu (Shola Adewusi) as the family matriarch, forcing Abishola and Bob (Billy Gardell) to pick a side. The Mentalist (streaming on Hulu): Simon Baker charms as Patrick Jane, fake psychic turned consultant for the CBI (California Bureau of Investigation) in the long-running crime drama, with all seven seasons and 151 episodes available for streaming.

(streaming on Hulu): Simon Baker charms as Patrick Jane, fake psychic turned consultant for the CBI (California Bureau of Investigation) in the long-running crime drama, with all seven seasons and 151 episodes available for streaming. Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains (streaming on Fox Nation): A four-part docuseries re-examines the notorious case in which brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of first-degree murder, sentenced to life without parole after the 1989 shooting deaths of their parents, now hoping to overturn the sentencing with allegations of abuse.