‘Below Deck’: Chef Anthony on Personal Tragedy, Shock Exits & Finding Love

Below Deck has already served up its share of drama in Season 11. During the March 18 episode, the crew took a hit when Bosun Jared Woodin got axed by Captain Kerry Titheradge. If that weren’t enough the interior also lost a stew after Cat Baugh decided to leave. Despite all the staff exits, the show and charters must go on.

Nobody knows that better than Chef Anthony Iracane. The Frenchman and current Miami resident has dealt with his share of challenges. He worked through the pressure cooker of the M/Y St. David galley while fighting back tears coming upon the second anniversary of his father’s passing. Chef also revealed his wife left him for his uncle. A lot to process.

Here Iracane tells us what’s cooking this season.

Were you a big Below Deck fan before you signed on?

Chef Anthony Iracane: I actually did enjoy the show before I went on this season. It’s always cool to see what’s going on. It’s very real and goes with what happens in real life. It’s like watching our lives all the time on Bravo. They are doing a really good job because I always saw myself in the show.

How has life changed for you with the show airing?

Honestly, I don’t have time for anything. I’m doing the Palm Beach International Boat Show and then off to charter in the Bahamas. We are doing so many charters. I don’t have time to speak with people and meet people because I’m stuck on a boat in a galley cooking for beautiful and lovely guests. I have gotten some guests, though, who do recognize me and ask to take a picture, so that is really cool.

The first part of the season you had a hard time. How was it managing those initial struggles?

It’s always hard when you join a boat and don’t know the galley. I would say on a regular boat it would take a week for the chef to know where everything is. This boat is huge. You have a walking fridge downstairs. I went up and down. I got my workout this season. It felt like I was doing a thousand squats a day. It wasn’t easy in the beginning to just be aware of everything. The chef and galley have to be together because my galley is my partner. I needed to love my galley.

As a perfectionist, you also had to find the balance of getting the food out in a timely manner without sacrificing taste or presentation.

It’s a lot, but I’m very focused. The guests are most important. You have to go, go, go. Guests and crew are waiting. It’s a new boat. I’m working with new people. I’m French, so I’m late all the time and somewhat lazy [laughs]. So the first charter was a wake-up call. It was a little kick for me.

How would you describe your working relationship with Fraser [Olender]? He wanted to be there for you, especially when it came to the second anniversary of your dad’s passing, and wanted to be there for you.

Fraser is like my big brother on the show. He also speaks French, so we have that. Everything he did on the show was to help me. With my dad, that was a very hard time for me. What he did was incredible. We are on charter, and everyone is working so hard. I didn’t expect someone would know what I was going through. We don’t have time for that. Everyone has their own problems on the boat, so he really took care of me and talked to the crew. He saw I needed more help. One crew, one family. When you see some crew member helping you, you may think, “They are ready to do anything for me.” It makes me feel the same way in that I would do anything for them.

Did you notice a change among the crew after his talk with them about lending a hand in the galley more?

I think so. Anthony does need help with the dishes because I’m a mess. When I cook, it’s an explosion. I have dishes everywhere in the galley. In the middle of the night, I can be doing that until 1 a.m. if I don’t finish cleaning. When you get someone to help do dishes with you, it’s a good feeling.

Captain had to let Jared go. Cat left after an emotional breakdown. What did you make of both their exits?

Jared’s attitude was different at the beginning when he showed up in the first episode. Also, thinking about what was going on with his daughter. I don’t have kids and can’t understand his pain, but it’s something big for him. He wanted to connect with his daughter. It’s hard to find the balance between the job you have to do and your emotions. I think it was probably for the best for him. For Cat, I didn’t know what was going on with her. It’s sad to see someone crying. When you live with people that close and see them every day and see one of the crew crying and sad, I think it affects all of us. The mood is affected. I feel bad for her too.

What’s the most challenging aspect of your job?

Every day was a challenge, but I love the challenges. I love to be under pressure. It’s the best way for me to work better. If I make a mistake, I will try to do better the next time. Sometimes you don’t get the right ingredients or don’t have time and have to make things work. For me, I need to find a solution. You always have to be in the game. Sometimes I have no damn idea what I’m doing and just do it. I follow my heart and passion for the cuisine.

I try to create art and memories. Nothing is impossible. Asian is not my forte. I’m focused on French, and Mediterranean because I’m French and Italian. So when it’s like sushi or pad thai or chicken teriyaki, I try to do my best. When you know about the flavor and tastes, you make it work with the balance of ingredients. I would say it’s not about it being hard to make, but it’s timing. The timing is super short. It’s a race against time.

You’re an island to yourself as the chef. You being single on the boat, did you find a love interest onboard?

I’m so busy all day, so it’s hard to think about other relationships. In my department, I’m alone all day. Each department sees each other all the time. So it’s easy to have a romance when you’re all together. It’s hard for me. The only time I try to catch up is when we are going out. Honestly, we are lucky this season. Every woman is very pretty. Sunny [Marquis] is a beautiful and lovely person. Xandi [Olivier]I had a great relationship with her. She was my comedian and made me laugh all the time. Barbie [Pascual] comes in the galley any time she can. She is very cute. I love her personality. She is very bougie like me, so we are matching perfectly. Cat was also really beautiful. So, I don’t have a type.

So you were tempted.

Of course, I tried, but I’m a gentleman. I like to take my time and go slowly. First, we have a job to do and then if I can do something extra, I do something extra. But it’s always my job first.

What do you want to tease about the rest of the season?

Be ready for laughs, love, and crying because it’s not over. It’s just the beginning.

On the show, you talk about the dream of opening a restaurant in Miami like you wanted to do with your dad. Is that still in the works?

I’m going to switch my concept from what I have now, The Snackybae business [and food truck], to a French sweets boutique. I’m still working on my business plans, taking my time because I’m so busy on my boat. At the end of the day, it’s to do a French sweet boutique. A mini Paris bite. I’m looking for a location and perfecting the tiny pastries. I know my dad loved everything sweet.

I remember when we would be at home watching movies, and he would be eating chocolate and pastries. He loved sweets. He would be very proud to see me do it. Cross your fingers. We keep working. It has been a long ride in my life. I’ve been a loser for a while, so I started working hard. At 15, I was a dishwasher. I’m 30 now and say, “Damn, look at what 15 years has done.” Hopefully, hard work will pay off more. I will never give up. That’s what is important, to keep working hard and keep making people happy with my food.

