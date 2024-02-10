It was only a matter of time, once The Golden Bachelor became a hit: a spinoff, with a woman now leading it, is officially coming to ABC.

The network has announced that The Golden Bachelorette, highlighting “one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years,” is coming this fall. (This news isn’t that surprising, given a casting notice that was out in January.) Also in Bachelor Nation news, The Bachelorette has been renewed for Season 21, set to air in the summer 2024. Both will air on ABC and be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Additional details about both series, including the casts, will be announced at a later date.

The first season of The Golden Bachelor followed 71-year-old Gerry Turner‘s search for a second chance at love, which he found with Theresa Nist. That season reached 43.4 million Total Viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms and ranks as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among Adults 18-49 with a 0.84 rating. It was ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu. Gerry and Theresa’s wedding then aired as its own special on ABC.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette followed Charity Lawson‘s journey to love, and at the end, she was engaged to Dotun Olubeko. “We don’t want a super long [engagement] at all,” Charity told TV Insider in August 2023 after the finale aired. “We know how that goes, but we’re both obviously our very own individuals with similar goals and the same mindset, so we don’t want a super long engagement. We came in wanting marriage, and that’s exactly what we found: a love that is going to be lasting. So yeah, we will have that locked in soon, that’s all I’ll say.”

Both The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers on The Golden Bachelorette. Freeland, Ehlich, Graebner, Tim Warner, Peter Gust, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers on The Bachelorette.