'Uncoupled' Stars React to Show's Second Cancellation

Dan Clarendon
Uncoupled Season 1 Neil Patrick Harris
Courtesy of Netflix

Uncoupled

After Showtime canceled Uncoupled after saving it from cancellation at Netflix, cast members are mourning the Neil Patrick Harris comedy series on social media.

“Welp, I guess I’m not going to NYC in May to shoot,” Jai Rodriguez, the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star who played pal Jonathan #2 in Uncoupled, wrote in his Instagram Stories, according to Deadline.

Dan Amboyer, who played love interest Luke on the series, also reacted to the surprise cancellation on Instagram.

“Sad that there won’t be a season 2 of #Uncoupled after all,” he wrote on Friday. “Thankful for my experience, would have loved to see this story go on. Had my eyes set on it as soon as I heard about it, originally. One of my favorite projects (to be a small part of) — and a meaningful moment for me to finally play a gay role on screen. Magic people, master creators. Can’t wait to see what they cook up next. (And first season still available on @showtime).”

David Burtka, Harris’ real-life husband, commented on Amboyer’s post, writing, “What a bummer… my husband needs a job.”

And Nic Rouleau, who played rival broker Tyler Hawkins, said, “We will always have Season 1 — so special!”

Created by Darren Star (And Just Like That…) and Jefferey Richman (Modern Family), Uncoupled starred Harris as a real estate broker who re-enters the dating scene in his 40s after his longtime boyfriend moves out. Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, Tisha Campbell, Tuc Watkins, and Marcia Gay Harden also starred in the comedy.

Netflix canceled Uncoupled in January 2023, but Showtime picked it up the following month. Season 2 was slated to start filming in July 2023 but was delayed by the Hollywood strikes that summer. But Showtime ultimately opted not to move forward with Season 2 after spending months recalibrating Uncoupled to match its sensibilities, Deadline reported on Thursday.

