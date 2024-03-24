‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Kevin McGarry Thinks Elizabeth & Nathan Are ‘Endgame’

For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

To all those who have been rooting for Nathan and Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart to be finally together, you’re in luck, because actor Kevin McGarry has revealed that their relationship is going to blossom on the upcoming 11th season of the Hallmark Channel series.

McGarry, who portrays Nathan Grant on the beloved romance series, shared in an interview with ET that he has “always liked Nathan and Elizabeth as a couple,” and thinks that “Nathan was created for Elizabeth.”

“I really feel like [Nathan] not finding a place, him not finding a partner, was deliberate. He was meant to kind of just wonder, while she was kind of moving forward with Lucas,” the 39-year-old actor said. “I think it was always meant to be this and that they were meant to be endgame. And I really like how it’s been done.”

During Season 10 of the show, fans were shocked when Elizabeth Thornton, played by Erin Krakow, called off her engagement to Lucas (Chris McNally) because of her feelings for Canadian Mountie Nathan. Although he had developed romantic feelings for Elizabeth back in season 8 following the death of her husband Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), those feelings had been unrequited. Now, in the forthcoming 11th season, it seems as though fans of Nathan and Elizabeth’s relationship will be able to watch as their love story unfolds.

Although many viewers are excited to watch this relationship grow, McGarry realizes that this new storyline is not going to make everyone happy.

“My message is that I am sorry if anybody is hurt from the way that the story is being told. That’s not anybody’s intention. The long-term [goal] is always to tell a great story. Tell a long story. And, you know, this was the decision — and I really hope that you stay with us,” McGarry said. “Every character is inherently good on the show and just because somebody is not with somebody else, it doesn’t mean that they’re not an important character on the show.”

“Lucas is a very big part of Hope Valley and I don’t think we’d have to show without without [him],” he continued. “[There are] multiple heartbeats on this show, you know? So, I’m sorry if anybody is hurt, but I really think the show is moving to a really beautiful place and I hope you stick around and watch it.”

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, April 7, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel