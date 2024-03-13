‘The Masked Singer’: Afghan Hound Says Her Parents’ Reaction ‘Makes It All Worth It’

Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 2 “Wizard of Oz Night.”]

“I was mortified,” admits the latest unmasked celebrity of her time on the Fox competition series.

The Masked Singer continued with a new group of costumes for Group B—Afghan Hound, Beets, Cleocatra, and Gumball—and while Beets and Cleocatra did immediately move on, the other two faced off in a Smackdown. Gumball emerged victorious, and so Afghan Hound was unmasked and revealed to be TV personality Savannah Chrisley (whose parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently in prison after they were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022).

Below, Chrisley opens up about her time on the show.

How did you doing The Masked Singer come about?

Savannah Chrisley: Honestly, it just happened. Obviously, I’ve been doing a lot of shows recently and did Special Forces, and then Masked Singer reached out. It was a super last-minute thing, and I said yes. I like to say I’m in the year of yes. I don’t really anticipate myself turning down many opportunities. It’s just kind of one of those things that life is short, so if something comes my way, let’s go outside of our comfort zone to be a little uncomfortable and just kind of go for it.

I feel like this show is especially designed for people to do just that.

Oh, yes, without a doubt. It definitely takes you outside your comfort zone. And for me, it did that because I clearly have zero singing ability.

You said on the show that a big reason you did this is because your parents can watch. What do you think their response will be to your performance?

Oh, it will give them a good laugh, a really good freaking laugh. So for that, I mean, heck, that’s why I did it, because I know it’s a way that I can connect with my parents, for them to be able to still be a part of my life and what I’m doing on a day-to-day basis. I’ve already told them, “It was so bad. It was terrible.” So they’re looking forward to a good laugh. So hey, that makes it all worth it.

Something I noticed is that your costume was nowhere near as bulky as the costumes usually are. Was that something you wanted, especially because you kind of looked like you wanted to be able to move around the stage?

Honestly, I had no input in my costume whatsoever. They were like, “Alright, this is what you’re wearing.” And I said, okay. So I got lucky, I think. … Honestly, it was uncomfortable. It was not the greatest thing in the world, but I was able to make it work.

Talk about the song choice.

Well, that wasn’t my choice either. I wish I would’ve had probably a little bit more fun song. I’ve never seen Lion King. I know that may sound like the craziest thing in the world, but I’ve never seen it.

Are you planning to watch now?

Well, I mean, honestly, I don’t know. I’m not a huge animated film type person, so I don’t really feel like I’m missing out on much.

Talk about the panelists’ guesses, because no one guessed you. That had to feel good, that you surprised them.

Honestly, I thought it was pretty great that they thought I was a comedian. That was the best part about the whole thing is they were like, this is definitely a comedian. I was so bad that they thought I was a comedian. So I was like, alright, clearly I’m doing something.

You don’t have to go on the show to be the best singer on the show. You’re supposed to have fun. I feel like you did embrace the performance.

Oh, for sure. I was like, “You know what? If I’m going to do this, I’m going to just freakin’ go for it and try to have as much fun as possible and just maybe embarrass myself a little bit.” But people take life way too seriously. So I was like, let’s do the complete opposite.

And then you had to sing twice because you had the Smackdown. Talk about doing that Smackdown against Gumball.

Oh my gosh, Gumball was really freaking good. So I was like, “Well, I’m going to lose this, but it’s okay.” It’s par for the course, I feel like, of how my life’s going right now. So honestly, it was just so much fun. It was kind like a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I had so much fun filming it with everyone around me. It was awesome.

Did you come into this expecting anyone from the panel to figure you out?

Not really. I was kind of shocked that they didn’t figure me out. They kind of had some close guesses, but it also kind of made my day that I think Robin Thicke was like, “Oh, you’re so pretty in person.” I was like, oh my God. He is the most gorgeous human being in the world. So that made the whole show worth it.

So you did Special Forces, now The Masked Singer. Is there another competition show you’d like to do?

Honestly, like I said, I will not say no to anything. So I know there’s been a few things that have kind of come my way. I would do Survivor. I would love that. Dancing with the Stars. Whatever it may be, I am totally down to do it. Like I said, life is so short and I’m all about the experiences, and you never know who you’re going to meet. So I’m about having fun in life at this current time.

Had you watched The Masked Singer before with anyone from your family or in your life, or talked about any of you possibly doing this before at any point? Because this show is in its 11th season…

No. We have watched it before. We’ve never discussed me actually doing it because I cannot sing. I would probably be the last one to do it, but somehow, I have become the first to do it.

What else are you going to take away from the entire experience of the show?

Like I said, just don’t take life so seriously because I have a tendency to do that, and it takes the fun out of life, honestly. So if it taught me anything, it was just have fun, never say no. Whatever opportunity comes your way, just do it and embrace it. The fact that I even showed up and did it, that’s automatically a win.

What surprised you the most about being on the show?

I was just surprised that I actually did it and I didn’t back out.

Did you think that you might really back out?

Oh yeah. Like I said, singing is not my thing. Memorizing the lyrics, all of that, it was terrible. But the whole Masked Singer cast, the vocal coach and the people who were responsible for helping me learn what I needed to learn, they were all absolutely amazing. So it made everything so much easier than it would’ve been, obviously, without them.

Is there anything else you want people to know about your experience on the show?

Never say never. That’s kind of my thing. Never say never, because I said that I would never do anything that has to do with singing, and I did it. It was so worth it. I kind of took a leap of faith and did it. And now we will all laugh at my expense.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox