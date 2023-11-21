An Emotional Savannah Chrisley Says She is ‘One Step Closer to Getting Mom & Dad Home’

Savannah Chrisley might not get to spend this Thanksgiving with her mom and dad, Todd and Julie Chrisley, but she has received some good news regarding her parents’ ongoing appeal in their fraud case.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, November 20, the reality star shared a video where she revealed that the appeals court has accepted the family’s oral arguments, which marks a significant step in the appeals process.

“I am freaking out,” Savannah said at the start of the video. “As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year because I wasn’t going to fake it. I wasn’t going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we’re always used to. But I got a call this morning, and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing.”

Todd and Julie are serving lengthy prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. The couple were initially sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison but recently had their terms reduced. Todd’s 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida has been reduced to 10, while Julie’s seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, has been cut to just over five years.

In the Instagram video, a choked-up Savannah said, “We’re one step closer to getting mom and dad home… The kids are freaking out. I’m freaking out. I got to explain it to Chloe. It’s just amazing.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that oral arguments will begin the week of March 25, 2024, noting, “Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news. We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!”

“I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU MAMA AND DADDY!” Savannah wrote in the caption of the post.

She also explained what an oral argument is, writing, “Oral argument in an appellate court represents a critical moment in every case. The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel’s decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case!!”