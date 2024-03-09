Oscars 2024: How to Watch the Awards Ceremony

The 2024 Oscars are almost here, and when it comes to the biggest night of the year for movies on TV, it can be a little difficult to keep track of the details.

Well, fret not because we’re rounding up everything you need to know about this year’s big night, from when it’s airing to who is going to be in attendance. Below, scroll down or all the need-to-know details surrounding the 2024 Oscars, and let us know if you’ll be watching in the comments section, below.

What Time Are the Oscars on Sunday?

The Oscars are switching things up with an earlier-than-normal presentation, meaning that this year’s ceremony kicks off its broadcast on ABC beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT, a whole hour earlier than previous years. Typically the show would begin at 8/7c, so it’s important to set your reminders now that the show will be on early Sunday, March 10. The show is expected to conclude around 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT as an all-new episode of Abbott Elementary is slated to premiere directly after the awards show. Stay tuned though as the event typically runs a few minutes overtime.

What Time Is the Oscars Red Carpet?

It depends from where you get your red carpet coverage. If you’re watching Live From E!‘s carpet broadcast on E!, then the festivities begin as early as 4pm ET/1pm PT with Laverne Cox hosting. Pre-show coverage on the network includes E!’s Brunch at the Oscars, which kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT with co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Nikki Garcia.

On ABC, pre-show coverage will give viewers a glimpse of the carpet for roughly a half hour leading up to showtime with the celebration beginning at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. The red carpet presentation will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough.

Who Is Hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the show for the fourth time, having helmed ceremonies in 2017, 2018, and 2023. “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Kimmel of the honor when his hosting gig for the 2024 show was announced in November 2023.

Who Is Nominated This Year?

You can see our full list of Oscar nominees for this year here. The films being recognized at this year’s ceremony include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

Who Is Presenting at the Oscars?

One special aspect of this year’s ceremony is the return of having past winners present the awards alongside a few other famous faces. Among the glitzy lineup are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, and Zendaya.

Who Is Performing at the Oscars?

There will be five musical performances for this year’s Best Song nominees. Among the lineup are Becky G singing “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson performing “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, Jon Batiste performing “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, Scott George and the Osage singers singing “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon, and siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell performing “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

96th Annual Academy Awards, Sunday, March 10, 2024, ABC