Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to Host 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2024 Oscars ceremony, marking the fourth time the late-night host has emceed the show.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly, and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Kimmel previously hosted the awards show in 2017 (89th Academy Awards) and 2018 (90th) then returned for the 2023 event. Kimmel’s wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live co-head writer and executive producer Molly McNearney will also executive produce the ceremony.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Kimmel.

The announcement follows television event producer Raj Kapoor being named executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director of the 96th Oscars. The creative will include creative director Kenny Gravillis, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, and red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila.

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and in more than 200 territories worldwide from Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. An exact airtime has not yet been announced, but the broadcast typically starts at 8/7c. The 2024 Oscars presenters will be announced at a later date.

Following the concerns about a potential Oscars date change amid Hollywood’s dual strikes, Hollywood is seeing sunnier days as the town’s top talent are fully engaged in the ceremony. Many are working hard to compensate for lost time, benefitting shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which will likely feature numerous A-listers promoting this year’s Oscar contenders.

Despite being off the air during the writers’ strike, Kimmel remained active through his “Strike Force Five” podcast, supporting out-of-work staff.

The 2023 Oscars experienced a notable viewership increase, averaging 18.8 million viewers, a 13 percent rise from previous figures, outperforming the 2023 Grammys and Emmys by more than double. The ceremony achieved a 4.0 rating in the crucial adults 18-49 demographic, reaching three-year highs in both total viewers and the demo, up 5 percent since 2020.