Mayim Bialik Criticizes Oscar Attendees for Not Wearing Yellow Ribbons in Support of Israeli Hostages

Mayim Bialik took to Instagram on Friday to share her frustration with this year’s Oscar attendees for their absence of yellow ribbons advocating for the safe return of Israeli hostages that have been kidnapped by Hamas.

“Of course I have opinions about a lot of things that went down at the Oscars both on the red carpet and on the stage but here’s what I’m going to say: I sure wish every single human being at the Oscars would have worn a yellow ribbon to show support for Hamas immediately returning the hostages who have been held since they were seized from their homes on October 7- including American citizens,” Bialik wrote in the charged post. “The ceasefire offer on the table demands the return of captive women, elderly, and the injured. It has been rejected by Hamas.”

The Big Bang Theory star, who is Jewish, was sporting a yellow ribbon in the picture, and ended her caption with the hashtag “#BringThemHome.”

Mark Ruffalo and Billie Eilish were two of the many celebrities that wore a red pin at the 2024 Oscars, which symbolized the calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The decision for attendees to wear this meaningful pin came after over 400 entertainers signed the Artists4Ceasefire’s letter to President Joe Biden, asking the administration to “honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay — an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages.”

Ruffalo and other guests arrived late to the ceremony due to a peaceful protest in support of a ceasefire in Palestine that stopped traffic in Los Angeles.

“The Palestinian protests shut down the Oscars tonight!” Ruffalo said when he arrived on the carpet, speaking in support of the demonstration. “Humanity wins!”

Bialik’s comment regarding what “went down at the Oscars” may be a callout to these moments on the carpet as well as a speech given during the award show broadcast. The Zone of Interest director Jonathon Glazer sparked controversy in his acceptance speech that said, “We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.”

Danny Cohen, the film’s executive producer, has since responded, stating that he “fundamentally disagrees” with the comments made by Glazer in his speech.