Oscars 2024 Predictions: Who Will Win & Who Should Win at 96th Academy Awards
After a year dampened by the actors’ and writers’ strikes, Hollywood is ready to turn the page and celebrate the best films, performances, and cinematic artistry of last year.
The 96th annual Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, is Hollywood’s big night, airing Sunday, March 10 at 7/6c/4p, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. For that keeping score at home, we’re breaking down the frontrunners and contenders in the hottest races, from Best Picture (does Oppenheimer have it on lock?) to Supporting Actress (can favorite Da’Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers take it home?) and Adapted Screenplay (will Barbie win for something?).
Scroll down for predictions for who will win and who should win in the top awards categories.
2024 Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC