Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Who Will/Should Win: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Also Nominated: Emma Stone, Poor Things; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Annette Bening, Nyad

If there’s an upset brewing, it could come in this category. In her role as a pioneering swimmer in Nyad, beloved Hollywood veteran Bening has now been Oscar-nominated five times, with zero wins. Hüller is a marvel of incongruity and contradiction as a hard-to-read woman facing accusations that she killed her husband after he fell from the window of their house. But this race shapes up as a face-off between a history-making Lily Gladstone, the first native North American woman to earn a Best Actress Oscar nomination, and Emma Stone’s bid to pocket this award for a second time (she won in 2016 for La La Land and has been nominated twice for supporting actress). As Mollie Burkhardt of the Osage Nation, Gladstone brings a steely determination and soulful resilience to Killers of the Flower Moon as she confronts the heartwrenching betrayal and complicity that’s infested her exploited native community like a rotting disease. In Poor Things’ phantasmagoric allegory that riffs on the Frankenstein myth, Stone plays the experimental creation of a mad-scientist who escapes his control, and the actress moves from guileless wonder to intellectual and sexual liberation as she discovers the intoxicating pleasures—and sadistic cruelties—of the human world. Stone has been gaining momentum, but this still feels like a groundbreaking night for Gladstone.