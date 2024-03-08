Oscars 2024 Predictions: Who Will Win & Who Should Win at 96th Academy Awards

Christopher Wallenberg
Comments
Oscars 2024 Predictions
Everett Collection

The Oscars

 More

After a year dampened by the actors’ and writers’ strikes, Hollywood is ready to turn the page and celebrate the best films, performances, and cinematic artistry of last year.

The 96th annual Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, is Hollywood’s big night, airing Sunday, March 10 at 7/6c/4p, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. For that keeping score at home, we’re breaking down the frontrunners and contenders in the hottest races, from Best Picture (does Oppenheimer have it on lock?) to Supporting Actress (can favorite Da’Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers take it home?) and Adapted Screenplay (will Barbie win for something?).

Scroll down for predictions for who will win and who should win in the top awards categories.

2024 Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC

 

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in 'The Holdovers'
Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Supporting Actress

Will/Should Win: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Also Nominated: America Ferrera, Barbie; Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple; Jodie Foster, Nyad

Ugly Betty and Superstore star America Ferrera earned a much-deserved nod as the harried mom who inadvertently causes Barbieland to go on the fritz and bring the statuesque doll out of her fantasy world and into the harsh reality of the human realm. But Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning for The Holdovers is one of the surest bets on Oscar night. Randolph brings a sad-eyed soulfulness and an astringent sense of humor to the doleful Mary Lamb, the Barton prep school head cook mourning the death of her son, a promising Barton grad, in Vietnam. Stuck on a deserted campus over the holiday break, Mary bonds with Giamatti’s disgruntled teacher and Dominic Sessa’s arrogant screwup-student Angus Tully, and Randolph spices her heartbroken grief with an appealing saltiness and an undercurrent of warmth in what’s shaping up to be an Oscar winning role.

Robert Downey Jr and Robert De Niro
Sue Gordon / © Universal Pictures/ Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Should Win: Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Also Nominated: Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Gosling’s needy himbo beefcake Ken, who goes from supportive beau to a swaggering torrent of toxic masculinity, is a riot of meta-cinematic fun in Barbie. Two-time Oscar winner De Niro is the picture of insidious evil as the mendacious, greedy William “King” Hale, who ingratiates himself into a native community and stuffs his bank accounts by any means necessary. But the nearly unrecognizable Downey Jr. makes the most stunning transformation in this race. As Lewis Strauss, the chair of the Atomic Energy Commission and Oppenheimer’s enduring nemesis, he seeks to have Oppenheimer’s security clearance revoked after he leaves Los Alamos, by digging into his personal life, exposing his secrets and painting him as a communist sympathizer. Downey Jr. plays Strauss as a venal, envious, coldly calculating bureaucrat hellbent on discrediting the famed physicist in the eyes of the public. It’s a villainous role that should finally earn Downey the gold statuette after two previous nominations.

Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Actress

Who Will/Should Win: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Also Nominated: Emma Stone, Poor Things; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Annette Bening, Nyad

If there’s an upset brewing, it could come in this category. In her role as a pioneering swimmer in Nyad, beloved Hollywood veteran Bening has now been Oscar-nominated five times, with zero wins. Hüller is a marvel of incongruity and contradiction as a hard-to-read woman facing accusations that she killed her husband after he fell from the window of their house. But this race shapes up as a face-off between a history-making Lily Gladstone, the first native North American woman to earn a Best Actress Oscar nomination, and Emma Stone’s bid to pocket this award for a second time (she won in 2016 for La La Land and has been nominated twice for supporting actress). As Mollie Burkhardt of the Osage Nation, Gladstone brings a steely determination and soulful resilience to Killers of the Flower Moon as she confronts the heartwrenching betrayal and complicity that’s infested her exploited native community like a rotting disease. In Poor Things’ phantasmagoric allegory that riffs on the Frankenstein myth, Stone plays the experimental creation of a mad-scientist who escapes his control, and the actress moves from guileless wonder to intellectual and sexual liberation as she discovers the intoxicating pleasures—and sadistic cruelties—of the human world. Stone has been gaining momentum, but this still feels like a groundbreaking night for Gladstone.

© Universal Pictures/ Focus Features / / Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Actor

Will Win: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Should Win: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Also Nominated: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction; Colman Domingo, Rustin

In American Fiction, Wright is riveting as a stymied literature professor, frustrated that his books have been ignored, so he pulls a sort-of prank/dare and pens an outlandish, stereotypical “Black” novel, then suddenly finds himself thrust into the spotlight as his fictional alter-ego. Meanwhile, Giamatti has a shot to pull off an upset here for his performance as Paul Hunham, an acerbic sourpuss teacher, who takes a young student under his wing, in The Holdovers—after he was overlooked by the Oscars back in 2004 for his equally cantankerous turn as a wine-loving, depressed writer in Alexander Payne’s Sideways. No one does eye-bulging apoplexy and irritated scorn quite like the Emmy-winning Giamatti, and he deserves an Oscar at this point, but this award seems most likely to go to Murphy. In the film’s harrowing close-ups, Murphy’s haunted face and crystal blue eyes offer a window into the soul of a man struggling with his ambitions and desires, his inner turmoil, and the shattering impact of his decision to head up the Manhattan Project and build the atomic bomb, which threatens humanity’s existence in the process.

American Fiction and Barbie
MGM / Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Should Win: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Also Nominated: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Tony McNamara, Poor Things; Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Jefferson’s trenchant satire American Fiction, based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett, and Nolan’s towering Oppenheimer, based on the biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, are running neck-and-neck in the adapted screenplay showdown, and it could go either way. While Nolan could ride his Oppenheimer wave, look for Jefferson’s emotionally resonant drama about a man re-discovering his roots while performing a different character for the world. The winner for this award, though, should be Gerwig and Baumbach’s bombshell of a script for Barbie, with its strange, meta-cinematic daring, breezy satirical edge, feminist subversion, winking nods to pop culture, and overall dazzling infectiousness. Pretty in pink, indeed.

Cillian Murphy, director Christopher Nolan in 'Oppenheimer'
Melinda Sue Gordon / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Director

Who Will/Should Win: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Also Nominated: Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall; Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest.

In any other year, Gerwig (if she hadn’t been snubbed) or Scorsese (who’s remarkably only nabbed one Oscar in his illustrious career) would have been the favorites to capture the best director prize. But this is finally Nolan’s time to be recognized by the Academy for his masterpiece about the conflicted “American Prometheus” Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist credited as the father of the atomic bomb. While Nolan has sometimes been derided as a cold technician more obsessed with cinematic flourishes and puzzle-box narratives than deep characterization and real people, with Oppenheimer, the director marries his masterful technical skills to a biopic character drama, using the chain reaction as a metaphor for the domino effect historical events and individual choices, while illuminating humanity’s penchant for self-destruction.

Anatomy of a Fall; May December
Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection; Netflix

Best Original Screenplay

Will Win: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall 

Should Win: Samy Burch, May December 

Also Nominated: David Hemingson, The Holdovers; Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro; Celine Song, Past Lives

Hemingson’s feel-good screenplay for The Holdovers and Song’s soulful writing in her directorial debut Past Lives are both worthy contenders. But the favorite in this race is Triet and Harari’s intricately structured, keep-the-audience-guessing script for the riveting Anatomy of a Fall, which examines the realities of marriage and the limits of what we can know about other people. Still, it’s Samy Burch’s screenplay (with a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik) for the Todd Haynes-directed May December, that should be getting more love and will likely emerge as a cinematic classic in years to come. Haynes, a consummate auteur, brings all of his visual creativity to bear on the film, and Burch’s psychologically twisty screenplay—about an actress (Natalie Portman) spending time with the real-life, controversial inspiration (Julianne Moore) for the film she’s about to star in—mines themes and questions about identity-as-performance, secrets and lies and past trauma.

Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'
Melinda Sue Gordon /© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Picture

Who Will Win: Oppenheimer

Who Should Win: Oppenheimer/Barbie (tie)

Also nominated: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest

In the year of the summer blockbuster two-fer “Barbenheimer,” it figures that either the daring inventiveness of Greta Gerwig’s feminist fable Barbie, the highest grossing film of last year, or Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s epic story about the father of the atomic bomb, would stand out as the frontrunners. Barbie got snubbed in a few key categories, notably Gerwig for best director and star Margot Robbie for best actress, and has lost some heat in the awards race. Alexander Payne’s 1970s-set throwback The Holdovers, about a curmudgeonly, acerbic prep school teacher stranded on campus over winter break with two fellow lost-souls (Dominic Sessa and Da’Vine Joy Randolph), is a feel-good crowd-pleaser, in the vein of 2022 winner CODA, and has growing support in this category. And it’s still surprising that Martin Scorsese’s pulse-pounding masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon, chronicling the unsolved murders of the native Osage people in the 1920s, didn’t gain more traction among voters. So look for the visually daring, high-concept, swooping historical narrative of Oppenheimer to win out over the candy-colored subversion and brain-tickling creativity of Barbie.

The Oscars

Cillian Murphy

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Lily Gladstone

Paul Giamatti

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow — 'When Calls the Heart'
1
Elizabeth’s New Look Wows Nathan in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11
Jared Watson, Ben Chan, and Ike Barinholtz for 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Favorite Foils TOC Success With Final Jeopardy! Bid
Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in the '9-1-1' Season 7 premiere
3
‘9-1-1’ Star Peter Krause & Team Preview Disaster-Filled Season 7 Premiere
The cast of 'Ghosts' Season 3
4
Where’s Flower on ‘Ghosts’? Everything We Need Answered After That Halloween Episode
Rose McIver as Samantha, Caroline Aaron as Carol, John Reynolds and Christine Ko for 'Ghosts'
5
‘Ghosts’ Team Teases Possible Halloween Return & a New Death Reveal