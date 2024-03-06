Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Isn’t Airing a New Episode This Week

Abbott Elementary will still air on Wednesday March 6, but no new episode will be broadcast, and that’s for a very specific reason.

As previously unveiled by ABC, a new episode of Abbott would broadcast following the 96th Academy Awards. In other words, the biggest night for movies is set to be the lead-in for Abbott‘s forthcoming episode, “Willard R. Abbott.”

The installment will see the titular school deemed a Philadelphia historical landmark, much to the excitement of principal Ava (Janelle James) and Janine (Quinta Brunson), but Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) aren’t as impressed with the accolade. As the school plans a celebration in honor of its namesake, not everything will go as planned.

Joining Brunson, James, Ralph, Walter, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis for the episode are guest stars June Diane Raphael and Jennifer Elise Cox. As fans will recall, Raphael appeared in a previous installment as Elizabeth Washington who helped present Gregory (Williams) with the Educator of the Year award.

Instead of a new episode, fans will get to enjoy the extra-long Season 3 premiere all over again when the installment airs on March 6 from 9/8c to 10/9c on ABC. If the Sunday episode’s airtime seems a little early post-Oscars, it should be reiterated that the awards ceremony will take place earlier than normal with its broadcast set to begin at 7/6c.

That means the ceremony should run for about three and a half hours leading up to Abbott‘s airtime, but as with most awards shows, the start time for the scripted comedy series may be delayed a few minutes as the Oscars air live. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the coveted Oscars presentation for the fourth time as films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more are recognized.

Stay tuned for the arrival of Abbott’s latest episode on Oscars night and don’t miss the Season 3 premiere re-run airing March 6 on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Returns Sunday, March 10, 10:32 pm ET, ABC