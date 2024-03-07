‘Our Flag Means Death’ Creator Thanks Fans for Support as Series Fails to Find New Home

We’re Hawkin’ Fabulous News For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Our Flag Means Death Newsletter:

After months of fan campaigning, Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins is calling off the fight as he addressed fans directly on social media, thanking them for their support as the former Max comedy fails to find a new home.

“I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned,” Jenkins wrote on Instagram. “After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew.”

Despite the show’s inability to find a new streaming home, Jenkins couldn’t show more appreciation to the crew behind Our Flag Means Death‘s fan campaign, in other words, the fans. “Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss,” Jenkins confirmed.

For those less familiar with the series, Our Flag Means Death ran for two seasons on Max and chronicled the love story between Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) — initially a wannabe pirate — and the fearsome Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Together, they captured the hearts of viewers alongside their onscreen crew of the Revenge which included Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Con O’Neill, Nathan Foad, Matthew Maher, Samba Schutte, Kristian Nairn, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones, and David Fane. Meanwhile, Season 2 saw the additions of Madeleine Sami and Ruibo Qian among others.

After thanking the viewers for allowing him and the cast to cope with the show’s loss, Jenkins once again turned the spotlight over to the fans. “To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren’t. A love like ours can’t disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello. We won’t say goodbye, because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together ‍☠️ #ourflagmeansdeath”

Our Flag Means Death debuted on Max in March 2022 and returned for Season 2 in October 2023. The show was ultimately canceled by the streamer earlier this year on January 9, 2024. Following the cancellation news, fans rallied to save the series, but as Jenkins’ statement above mentions. For now, the two-season series remains streaming on Max.

Our Flag Means Death, Streaming now, Max