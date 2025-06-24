‘Hannibal,’ ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & 5 Other Spinoff Ideas for Canceled Series

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Hannibal,' '9-1-1: Lone Star,' 'Santa Clarita Diet,' and more canceled shows with spinoff ideas
Brooke Palmer / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection; Kevin Estrada / Fox; Netflix

When it comes to TV favorites, parting ways with shows, especially those gone too soon, can be extremely painful. But spinoffs, prequels, and sequels can alleviate the losses.

Whether it’s a series that called it quits too early or was unceremoniously axed by the platform that once supported it, there are plenty of avenues since-concluded TV shows could take regarding spinoffs. Ranging from long-loved favorites like Hannibal and 9-1-1: Lone Star to a short-lived rom-com classic like Our Flag Means Death, there’s a spinoff idea for almost any show.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the ideas we would have liked to have seen explored in spinoffs for seven beloved series. Scroll down to see them and let us know what show spinoff you’d like to see happen in the comments section.

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant in 'Santa Clarita Diet' Season 3
Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet

This unlikely zombie comedy, Santa Clarita Diet, didn’t get the love it deserved: The Netflix series was unceremoniously canceled after three seasons. The original show followed Sheila (Drew Barrymore), a woman who found herself transformed into a zombie as she became insatiable for human brains. But at the same time, she was a loving mother and wife to daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) and husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) as they maintained their suburban lifestyle amid her extreme changes. With help from their neighbor Eric (Skyler Gisondo), the family was able to further research the cause of Sheila’s ailment that ultimately turned her into the living dead.

While Season 3 concluded with the seeming death of Sheila’s husband Joel, she bit him in the hope he’d be reborn as a zombie, but we never got to see it. A spinoff about Joel’s experience as a member of the undead would have been incredible, as Olyphant shone in this hilariously comedic role. While the original show focused on Sheila, a spinoff about Joel’s experience would have been entirely different, especially because he was so grossed out by the realities of living like the undead.

Wes Studi, Gary Farmer, Casey Camp-Horinek, and Graham Greene in 'Reservation Dogs'
Shane Brown / FX

Reservation Dogs

FX‘s original comedy Reservation Dogs may have run for three seasons on Hulu, but it wasn’t nearly long enough with the characters at the center of the show created by Sterlin Harjo. While Reservation Dogs concluded by its own means, it felt as though there was plenty of room for more stories. Although the show tracked the coming-of-age story surrounding present-day youth living on an Oklahoma-based reservation, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t intrigued by the idea of a prequel spinoff revisiting the ’70s timeline in Season 3’s fifth episode, “House Made of Bongs.” While the series would shift focus to familiar characters in their younger days, it could move back and forth in time, showing us fan-favorites like Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), Bucky (Wes Studi), and Maximus (Graham Greene) in the present day as we revisit their youth.

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death only got two seasons at HBO Max, and while we could have sailed forever with the crew of the Revenge, the series ended with pirate loves Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi) settling on shore to open their own inn. How that would come together is something we would have loved to see in a spinoff, as they would have surely welcomed some interesting clientele. While this sounds like a continuation, the completely shifted location and story could be angled as more of a sitcom about running an inn. And let’s be honest, we’d all be better off with a little more Stede and Blackbeard on our TVs.

Drew Tarver, Case Walker, and Helene York in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries / ©HBO Max / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Other Two

The former Comedy Central-turned-HBO Max series The Other Two focused on siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Carey (Drew Tarver), who were living in the shadow of their youngest brother Chase Dreams (Case Walker), and was canceled far too soon. And although we enjoyed our time with the eldest siblings, perhaps it is time for a Chase spinoff? Sure, he might not have been as desperate for fame as his siblings, but considering Chase’s struggles in the entertainment industry, we could envision an underdog story taking center stage for a spinoff. Plus, it would be a path towards revisiting this seriously underrated comedy world.

Anthony Atamanuik and Marissa Jaret Winokur in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
Russ Martin / FX

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows may have been a spinoff of the 2014 film by the same title, but the universe is so expansive with its supernatural characters that there are plenty of avenues to explore in another spinoff. Some fans may not know that the show about vampire roommates already has another TV spinoff with Wellington Paranormal, which follows the police featured in the New Zealand-set film. Perhaps in a spinoff of FX’s TV series, we could see the supernatural characters of the universe through human neighbors Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) and Charmaine (Marissa Jaret Winokur). It would allow everyone’s favorite vamps, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), to return from time to time alongside Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). What’s not to like?

Mads Mikkelsen in 'Hannibal' Season 2
Brooke Palmer / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Hannibal

Based on the books by Thomas Harris and brought to the screen in blood-drenched glory by Bryan FullerHannibal ended with FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) in a final embrace after defeating serial killer Francis Dolarhyde (Richard Armitage). Standing on a cliff’s edge, Will pulled Hannibal over with him, ending both their lives in a moment of emotional and psychological intensity that reflected their twisted bond.

But fans of the books and films know this isn’t the end. Set before the events of The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal had yet to meet Clarice Starling and leave his mark on her psyche. Despite critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase of “Fannibals,” the series struggled with low ratings, graphic content, and rights issues.

Fuller had plans for a Season 4, and perhaps a future spin-off could explore Clarice’s story from Hannibal, focusing on her complicated relationship with Lecter. Even with the Mason Verger arc already used (with Michael Pitt, then Joe Anderson), there’s still rich material to explore between the Good Doctor and his one-time protégé. Erin Maxwell

Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael L. Silvia in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star

More Tarlos? Yes, please! 9-1-1: Lone Star ended after five seasons in February 2025, but we’re already wishing for a way to see more of our favorite characters, namely fan-favorite couple T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva). As showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider, there had even been the possibility of the series finale setting up a spinoff with the two: “We had talked about T.K. and Carlos maybe moving to a new city and starting a new life together somewhere else in Texas to set up a possible spinoff.”

Well, why not, even though they didn’t move? After all, a new spinoff could focus on Carlos as a ranger — and bring back Parker Young as his partner, Campbell — and offer a look into Tarlos’ life as parents (after they adopted T.K.’s half-brother). It would also be a great way to update us on when T.K. goes back to work (yes, he became a stay-at-home dad, but we see that changing as Jonah gets older) and what’s going on with the rest of the Lone Star characters. The chance to see more of Carlos solving cases as a ranger and Tarlos’ love story? We’d definitely watch. —Meredith Jacobs

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Hannibal (2013)

Our Flag Means Death

Reservation Dogs

Santa Clarita Diet

The Other Two

What We Do in the Shadows (2019)




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
1
‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson Shares Worrying Update About Season 2
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor — 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Episode 7
2
Ask Matt: When TV Shows Sing Out, Future of ‘Doctor Who’ & More
Conner Floyd
3
Conner Floyd Joins ‘Days Of Our Lives’ as New Chad DiMera
Jensen Ackles and Jimmy Fallon —
4
Jensen Ackles Addresses ‘Supernatural’ Revival Possibility
Jenny and Dave Marrs in Fixer to Fabulous
5
HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Gives New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Update