HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hits Back After Getting ‘Nasty’ Comments From Fans

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has opened up about the end of Good Bones and the backlash she received from fans for stopping the hit renovation series.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Mina AF, Hawk spoke to sociologist Danielle Lindemann about Good Bones, which ended after its eighth season last October. She also hit back at “nasty” comments she says she got from “HGTV women.”

“I think for us, it really was because we had so many characters. You could relate to at least one of us,” Hawk said (per People) when explaining why the show lasted as long as it did.

Good Bones premiered on March 22, 2016, and followed Hawk as she ran her Indianapolis-based home renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, with her mom, Karen E. Laine. Other members of Hawk’s family, including her husband, Steve Hawk, and her brother, Tad Starsiak, also appeared on the show.

“You could relate to at least my mom, or me, or my brother Tad, because you were like a young 20-something-year-old trying to figure s*** out, breaking stuff,” Hawk continued.

She went on to discuss the reaction to the show’s ending and how it affected some viewers particularly hard.

“I think it’s been really weird or unpleasant for a lot of people when the show ended the way it ended and kind of that curtain was pulled back a little bit, like ‘Oh, her and her mom don’t have a perfect relationship like it looks like on the show,'” she said. “Then you get people going back and saying, ‘You know what? I could actually see that. I could see them being irritated with each other.’”

Hawk has been open about her fallings out with her mother and brother over the past year. She has also recently touched on her awkward relationship with former Good Bones co-star Cory Miller.

Despite these personal tensions, Hawk explained the main reason the show ended was because “the finances weren’t making sense,” noting how many of the people seen on Good Bones weren’t actually employed by her company.

“There was also this thing happening in the background because I was the only one that owned the company, where no one else gave a s***,” she stated. “They were all just there having fun, which was lovely, and it was just too much to keep going.”

The show aired its series finale on October 17, 2023, and Hawk said the reaction from some fans, especially “HGTV women,” has been quite nasty.

“When it ended, it wasn’t just letting down the people on the show and the production team that was making the show and had jobs, and my family who was getting paid to be on the show. It was letting down this whole world of HGTV women and they all told me that I did and that they were very upset about it,” she shared.

“It was a very weird six months of emotional, not good headspace because even though I feel like I’m very balanced about what I let into my psyche and what I don’t, it’s still really hard to have people say nasty s*** all day, every day, and not kind of let it affect you,” Hawk added.

While Good Bones might be over, Hawk still has other projects in the works, including a two-part HGTV special that will chronicle the renovation of her family lake house. She is also set to feature on the upcoming season of House Hunters: All-Stars.