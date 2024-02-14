HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Stars Mina Starsiak Hawk & Cory Miller Haven’t Talked in a Year

HGTV‘s Good Bones might have aired its eighth and final season last August, but the behind-the-scenes drama shows no signs of slowing down.

On last week’s episode (February 5) of the Mina AF podcast, Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed she hasn’t spoken with her former co-star, Cory Miller, in “close to a year.”

The topic came up as Mina addressed a recent comment Miller left on one of her husband’s, Steve Hawk’s, Instagram posts. On January 24, Steve made a jokey post about forgetting to put his wedding ring back on after a workout. In the comments, Miller simply replied with a ‘bicep flex’ emoji.

“Cory commented like a flex [emoji] on [the post], which is just strange because Steve and I aren’t friends with Cory,” Mina shared on her podcast. “We haven’t talked to him in it feels like close to a year.”

Mina, who told her listeners not to read too much into Miller’s comment, previously addressed their falling out in a December 2023 episode of her podcast.

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have,” she said. “Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I have known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

Miller was brought on as project manager for the first season of Good Bones in 2016. He worked alongside Mina and her mom, Karen E. Laine, who ran the Two Chicks and a Hammer renovation business together.

While Mina and Miller were close friends for many years, the reality star explained, “a couple things that happened toward the end [of the series]” led to their falling out.

Mina, who has also spoken about her fallings out with her mom and her brother, Tad Starsiak, said she has tried to eliminate negative energy from her life and instead focus on the positive influences surrounding her.

“I’ve got a lot of amazing people, and part of that means not hate-following or not anger-following like, ‘Let me see what this person is doing,’” Hawk stated when explaining why she unfollowed Miller on Instagram.

“So many people on social media follow people just because they want to see them fail or fall down or look fat in a picture or whatever it is. I’m just not interested in that. I don’t want other people to do it to me,” she added.

The situation between Mina and Miller only worsened after the latter shared a video on his Instagram Stories last year where he was seen working on a new project with Mina’s mom.

“It’s a super bummer because I have historically had a great relationship with Cory, and when things end, particularly like they did, people’s colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have a choice to make a different choice,” Mina said on her December podcast.

She also hinted at a “whole story” behind her rift with Miller, but said she didn’t want to go into the details.