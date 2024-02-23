Mina Starsiak Hawk, Heather Rae El Moussa & More to Star in HGTV ‘House Hunters’ Spinoff

The stars of HGTV are coming together for a brand new House Hunters spinoff, which will feature some of the network’s top real estate experts helping prospective buyers find their dream homes.

House Hunters: All Stars is set to premiere on Thursday, March 21, and, like the original format, HGTV stars will showcase potential residential options in their hometowns. The agents will take hopeful clients on various house tours and offer advice on which home is the best investment and match for their wishlist.

The 12-episode series will feature many of HGTV’s most popular personalities, including former Good Bones host Mina Starsiak Hawk, The Flipping El Moussas star Heather Rae El Moussa, and Help! I Wrecked My House‘s Jasmine Roth.

Other stars featured in the series include Galey Alix (Home in a Heartbeat); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses); Rico León (Rico to the Rescue); Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate); Page Turner (Fix My Flip); and Veronica Valencia (Revealed).

“For the first time ever, House Hunters fans are getting the star treatment, teaming up with their favorite HGTV experts to lead the hunt,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, per Deadline.

Ruch continued, “The series has been a perennial hit for nearly 25 years, and we were inspired to marry the successful format with our incredible lineup of talent in this new iteration of the series. Now we can enjoy all the things we love about House Hunters as the network’s stars get buyers into their perfect home.”

The series kicks off on March 21 with back-to-back episodes. Hawk stars in the first episode, where she meets Sienna, an artist looking to buy an Indianapolis fixer-upper to call home.

According to the episode description, “To give Sienna a fresh start, Indy native Mina, who is passionate about giving new life to older properties, will assess her priorities, including historic character, a backyard, and rental income potential, finding three promising options in popular neighborhoods.”

The second episode features Down Home Fab‘s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer as they help couple Tim and Angie search for a bigger home in Sioux Falls that fulfills his need for a home theater and her desire for a cat patio.

House Hunters debuted on October 7, 1999, and has become one of HGTV’s longest-running and most popular shows. The show’s success has led to countless spinoffs over the years, including House Hunters Family, House Hunters International, House Hunters Renovation, House Hunters Ho Ho Home, and many more.

House Hunters: All-Stars, Premieres, Thursday, March 21, 8 and 8:30 pm ET/PT, HGTV