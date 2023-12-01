‘Sister Wives’: Christine & Janelle Gush Over Life After Kody Brown (VIDEO)

Despite some years of strife, former sister wives Christine and Janelle Brown can’t imagine life without each other. Life after leaving ex-husband Kody Brown, they share in the TV Insider video interview above, has been full of joy.

After Christine left Kody in 2021, Janelle and Kody split in December 2022. Both of the women had been married to their Sister Wives co-star for nearly 30 years; Janelle and Christine were his second and third wives, respectively. Now, these former sister wives are staying sisters.

“Now that some of the biggest conflict causers have gone away, aka being married to the same man, [their former relationship struggles have] gone away, and now there’s just all the history,” Janelle says. A joint trip with Truely Brown (Christine and Kody’s daughter) and Savanah Brown (Janelle and Kody’s daughter) made them realize that staying in each other’s lives outside of the structure of a polygamous union could work.

“We both kind of realized on this trip that, oh, we’re just going to stay together,” Christine shares. “We’re just going to be sister wives, and we’ll keep raising our kids. And it’s awesome to have someone to raise your kids with that you’ve been raising your kids with the entire time.”

“It just worked out well that we would stick together, do things together because, I mean, we just have an incredible relationship,” Christine goes on. “I’m excited to keep on having a sister wife for my kids, for sure.”

Janelle agrees, saying that not having Christine and her six children (Aspen, 28; Mykelti, 27; Pardon, 25; Gwendolyn, 21; Ysabel, 20; and Truely, 13) in her new world is unfathomable. (Janelle shares six children with Kody: Logan, 29; Maddie, 27; Hunter, 26; Garrison, 25; Gabriel, 22; and Savanah, 18.) “I would mourn that almost more than I mourned the ending of my relationship with Kody,” she reveals.

Janelle is currently single following her split from Kody, and Christine is happily married to David Woolley, whom she wed in a Utah ceremony in October 2023. The ceremony will be seen in a two-part Sister Wives special airing on January 7 and January 14 on TLC.

Before those nuptials are shared with the world, the Brown family will be seen in the remaining three Tell All specials filmed after Sister Wives Season 18 concluded. In the four-part special, the Brown family sits down individually with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss the challenges they have faced over the past year and discuss the most talked about moments of Sister Wives Season 18. The first special aired on November 26, with the rest set to come out on December 3, December 10, and December 17, all airing at 10/9c on TLC.

Learn more about Christine’s new marriage and Janelle’s single life in the full video interview above.

Sister Wives: The Tell All, Part 2, Sunday, December 3, 10/9c, TLC

Sister Wives: The Tell All, Part 3, Sunday, December 10, 10/9c, TLC

Sister Wives: The Tell All, Part 4, Sunday, December 17, 10/9c, TLC

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding, Part 1, Sunday, January 7, 10/9c, TLC

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding, Part 2, Sunday, January 14, 10/9c, TLC