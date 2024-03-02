‘The Bear’: Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far

The Bear‘s third season looms on the horizon at Hulu as the FX original from creator Christopher Storer is slated to return in 2024.

The Emmy-winning hit starring Jeremy Allen White as Chicago-based chef Carmy Berzatto quickly captured the attention of audiences after its 2022 debut and continued with Season 2’s arrival in 2023. Now, as we look ahead to what’s next, we’re breaking down everything we know about the highly-anticipated third season.

Production & Filming

As of February 2024, The Bear‘s third season is officially filming and in production. Star Ayo Edebiri teased her return to Chicago for filming in mid-February just after a casting call for extras had been listed for later in the month. Ultimately, Matty Matheson, real-life chef, series consulting producer, and star, confirmed the production’s ongoing status during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27, revealing that the team is back in Chicago and he’d be going to set the next day.

Location

As mentioned above, the Chicago-based series continues to shoot in the Windy City, adding to the authenticity of the gritty and gripping dramedy.

The Cast

Led by Jeremy Allen White, Season 3 will continue to feature the main ensemble including Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson among others. Also likely to make a return is Oliver Platt, who has been a recurring guest star since Season 1. Jon Bernthal has also been a staple guest star since the show’s debut, so we’re hopeful he’ll also make a return alongside any number of glitzy guests who have dropped in on the since its debut.

Premiere Date

Announced at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in February, FX unveiled the show is currently slated to debut its third season on Hulu in June 2024, keeping on par with the familiar release window as Seasons 1 and 2 were also released in June of the years prior.

Stay tuned for more information as Season 3 takes shape, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from The Bear in its third season.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, June 2024, Hulu