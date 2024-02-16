‘The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Teases Return to Chicago for Season 3

The Bear‘s third season seems to be underway as series star Ayo Edebiri took to social media to tease her arrival in Chicago, where the series is shot.

“Lord…. Back in Chicago,” she wrote over the photo of a mural depicting Jesus shooting basketball hoops, posted to her Instagram story. The Emmy-winning actress, writer, and comedian who features as Sydney in Chris Storer‘s acclaimed FX series for Hulu is returning alongside lead Jeremy Allen White and the ensemble for the latest chapter.

While Edebiri’s social media tease isn’t exactly a confirmation about filming, it aligns with a casting call from 4 Star Casting, which is searching for extras to feature in Season 3 with filming dates set between February 26 and March 1. The extras in question are for newborns between zero and six months old. Could they play Natalie’s (Abby Elliott) baby? Carmy’s (White) sister was pregnant in Season 2.

During FX’s recent TCA presentation, President of FX Entertainment, Nick Grad revealed that The Bear would return to television in June 2024, staying on par with its yearly release calendar.

Seasons 1 and 2 premiered the same week in June in 2022 and 2023, but no exact date has been set for Season 3’s June 2024 premiere.

Edebiri’s return to Chicago comes just days after it was also announced that star Ebon Moss-Bachrach had been cast in the highly-anticipated Fantastic 4 movie alongside The Last of Us lead Pedro Pascal, The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby, and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn.

The Bear‘s first season won big at the 75th Emmys earlier this year as Edebiri, White, Moss-Bachrach, and the show overall won in their respective categories, and Season 2 is poised to make a strong showing at the 76th ceremony later this year.

Along with Edebiri, White, and Moss-Bachrach, the series features Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Lee Gibson.

