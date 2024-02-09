‘The Bear’ Season 3 Return Slated for Summer 2024

FX is cooking and viewers are going to enjoy what they’re serving as the network’s chairman John Landgraf revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour that Season 3 of The Bear will officially arrive on Hulu this June.

The Emmy-winning series follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he transforms his late brother Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant with the help of fellow culinary expert Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), his “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and a rag-tag team of kitchen workers.

Created by Christopher Storer, the series was recently awarded its first batch of Emmys as White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach, and the show overall received accolades at the 75th annual event. Along with the show’s critical praise, fans have devoured episode after episode of the streaming series since its Season 1 debut in 2022.

When the show’s Season 3 renewal was announced, President of FX Entertainment, Nick Grad stated, “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon. We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

Among the show’s ensemble cast in addition to White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach are Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Lee Gibson. Bernthal appears as a guest star alongside a glitzy team of supporting characters. Season 2’s guests included the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman, and John Mulaney, to name a few. Stay tuned for more news on Season 3 as it takes shape at FX and catch episodes anytime on Hulu.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3, Coming June 2024, Hulu

