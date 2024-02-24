Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Well, let’s just say we’re glad that two people know how to take command of a situation when a cruise ship runs into trouble in the 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere — and those two are Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause).

We get a taste of just that in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at a new promo for the first responder series’ upcoming seventh season, premiering March 14 on ABC after moving from Fox. It offers not only a look at some of the emergencies to come for the 118 in Los Angeles — including a crashed jet — but also the others learning that something’s going on with Athena and Bobby’s trip. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) tells Chimney (Kenneth Choi), “Bobby and Athena’s cruise ship might be missing.”

Then we see Bobby asking, “my wife, where is she?” Watch the full video above for the answer from cruise director Julian Enes (recurring guest star Rick Cosnett), which really shouldn’t surprise you, given we’re talking about Athena, and much more.

In addition to Bassett, Krause, Hewitt, and Choi, 9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher.

In the Season 7 premiere, “Abandon ‘Ships,” Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. (Did you expect anything else once they finally were able to take this trip?) Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together.

Also coming up when 9-1-1 returns for its seventh season is the 100th episode as well as Maddie and Chimney’s wedding. Given their relationship leading up to it, we’re bracing ourselves for some shocking moments.

9-1-1, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 8/7c, ABC