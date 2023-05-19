Jack Zeman / FOX

After Bobby sent Chimney to the academy to teach recruits (and bring back Ravi, played by Anirudh Pisharody) in Season 6, the first responder who once said “never again” to stepping in as interim captain might be ready for that day. “I personally think he would be a great captain. His problem has always been that he has a lot of self-doubt. One of the pieces that we addressed is the death of his friend Kevin, [and with] his relationship with his father, I think that’s been a big piece of the puzzle as well,” Choi told us. “[Recently] he sort of found a semi-resolution with his father. So I think those two big puzzle pieces being discovered, he can now move forward. So as far as being interim captain, I think that he’d accept the challenge more willingly, absolutely.”

But we also saw Buck step up in a big way to help rescue everyone in the finale, after Bobby had told him he wasn’t ready to fill in for him while he was away at the beginning of the season. “[He] was told that he had to go out and live some more life. I think we’ve seen him do that this season, and he really stepped up when he needed to in this finale. I think he’s on the cusp of being ready to assume that kind of role,” Stark said, though he added, “I don’t think Buck is in a rush. He’s still at the start of his career and there are very strong arguments that there are many other people at the 118 that would be ahead of Buck in that queue.”