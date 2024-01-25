HGTV star Erin Napier has shared her thoughts on the recent comparisons between her husband, Ben Napier, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, whom many fans said look exactly alike.

Erin took her to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 23, where she addressed the situation, saying, “The Kelce brothers are sort of everywhere in our face lately, and one of them gives me and apparently some of y’all Ben Napier vibes.”

Jason is the brother of Travis Kelce, the two-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has been in the news recently for dating superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

The lookalike comments started on one of Erin’s recent Instagram posts, which showed her husband playing with the couple’s two young daughters, Helen and Mae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

“Oops… I thought that was Jason Kelce at first! Ben and Jason….2 men with hearts of gold! and girl dads!!” one commenter wrote on the post.

“Me too!” agreed another. “Then I wondered if Ben and Jason had become friends when I saw Erin’s name. I just took a journey.”

Another added, “I thought the same thing with Jason being all over the news the last few days.”

Erin jumped into the comments to respond, noting, “They do have some similarities.”

The Home Town host also credited the Kelce brothers’ mom, Donna Kelce, saying, “I think their mama did something right.”

Ben and Jason both stand at over 6 feet tall and sport short dark hair and thick beards. They’ve also received much attention for shirtless pics that recently went viral; Jason threw his shirt off when cheering on his brother Travis at a Kansas Chiefs game, while Erin shared a snap of Ben to show his incredible weight loss.

The two men are also proud “girl dads,” with Ben sharing daughters Helen and Mae with Erin, while Jason is father to daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett with wife, Kylie Kelce.

Ben and Erin host the HGTV renovation series Home Town, which returned for its eighth season on January 7, 2024. The couple is also behind the spin-off series Home Town: Ben’s Workshop and Home Town Takeover.

Home Town, Sundays, 8/7c, HGTV