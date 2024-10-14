‘Big Brother’: Tucker Des Lauriers Is ‘So Choked Up’ Over Winning America’s Favorite Player

Chelsie Baham might have been the jurors’ pick for Big Brother Season 26’s ultimate win, but Tucker Des Lauriers clearly won America’s hearts. After being chosen by audiences at home to become the AI instigator earlier in the season, viewers once again voted for him to have the honor of being America’s Favorite Player.

Tucker learned the news during Sunday (October 13) night’s live finale, when he and the other houseguests returned to reunite with the jurors and finalists, and he also learned that he’d made history: He is the first person to win that honor (and attending $50,000 cash prize) who did not make it to the jury house.

So what does it mean to him? And what’s next with his reality TV career and relationship with Rubina Bernabe? TV Insider caught up with Tucker Des Lauriers (again) to talk about his AFP win over fellow fan-favorites Angela Murray and Quinn Martin

(Also, be sure to check out our previous exit interviews with Matt Hardeman, Lisa Weintraub, Kenney Kelley, Cedric Hodges, Brooklyn Rivera, Tucker Des Lauriers, Joseph Rodriguez, Quinn Martin, T’kor Clottey, Leah Peters, Angela Murray, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe.)

First of all, what does it mean to you that you are the first Big Brother America’s Favorite that didn’t make it to jury?

Tucker Des Lauriers: Ahhhh! I can’t put it in words, that’s the best I can do. I’m screaming. I feel so excited. I could cry with tears of joy. There’s a million messages running through my head from people that have sent things and encouraged me and supported me and man, I can’t put it in words. I am so choked up. I am so grateful. I am so thankful.

So you’ve been feeling the love from fans outside the house as well?

Oh, yeah, I love every second of it. Ziggy and I get stopped often in the streets in New York and everyone says “Hi,” and I have four babies now. So, you know, we’re getting out there. It’s been unreal, unreal. It’s a dream come true. It really is.

As someone who’s been now watching from the outside in, was there any moment after you left that you were like, “I wish I was there,” or any moment where you’re like, “I’m glad I wasn’t there”?

I wish I was there for everything. Yeah. It’s not that I was like, “Oh I didn’t want to do that.” No, I was like, “Jankie World, I would have thrived knowing I would have been miserable.” But I go into things with those mentalities like, “That would be hard. Let me try it.” Everything even from the pressure cooker-type thing with the marshmallow to balancing like the candy stuff to the microchip with the tweezers. I was a psycho outside of this house watching these live feeds nonstop. I would have done it all. But I’m someone that very much believes in everything happens for a reason. So yeah, I got out when I needed to get out. I wish I could have done better, but that doesn’t mean there’s not another chance.

Well, like you said, you’re great at comps. So could you see yourself doing a sister reality show like maybe The Challenge, where a lot of Big Brother alums have gone before?

Oh, yeah, definitely down. Yeah, definitely down. I would love to do Challenge, I would love to do All Stars, Amazing Race, Survivor… There’s a lot of options, and, yeah, I’m just gonna get through tonight and hug Rubina and then we’ll see what tomorrow brings.

Have you planned your first date with her outside of the house yet?

I have a couple of ideas, but I want to give her time to see her family and reconnect with them. I’m hanging out here for a bit and if I need to extend the trip, I’ll extend the trip. But yeah, no, I have a bunch of ideas, but I will wait for her to do time with her family and we’ll go from there. I’m sure you guys will see wherever we go out on a date.

What was your reaction to the finale and the results?

Oh man, Chelsie is a savant. She is so good at that game. My hat goes off to her. She is an amazing person. Very well spoken, very smart, super observant and did it right. Great job Chelsie. I am so proud of you.

Big Brother, Streaming, Paramount+