‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’: Everything We Know About Season 3

The girls are back! The team behind Max‘s comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls is finally getting back to work on Season 3 after strike-related delays.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the production, potential premiere date, cast, and much more.

When Will Season 3 Start Production?

It appears the team had their Season 3 premiere table read, according to Ilia Isorelýs Paulino who plays Essex student Lila. Taking to social media, she wrote, “First day back,” alongside a snapshot of her script for episode 301, which has yet to land a title. In the comments section of Paulino’s Instagram post, star Alyah Chanelle Scott who plays Whitney wrote, “babyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.” Paulino also shared the script image on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she captioned it, “We’re back bitchesss @SexLivesOnMax

#slcg #slocg.”

Meanwhile, Renika Williams, who plays Whitney’s soccer teammate Willow in the series, also shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the table read with a video featuring castmates Lolo Spencer, Christopher Meyer, Amrit Kaur, and writer Justin Noble. “Here we go again. Willow, what you into this season sis? ⚽️ #thesexlivesofcollegegirls #season3,” Williams captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renika Williams (@_renikadanielle)

“Hi, emergency services? I’d like to report a table read that was straight up [fire emoji],” Noble commented, hinting at fun things ahead.

Created by Noble and Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four unlikely friends and roommates at the fictional Vermont-based college known as Essex. Pauline Chalamet, Reneé Rapp, Scott, and Kaur take on the central roles of Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney, and Bela, and they’re joined by a large ensemble, several of which are mentioned, above.

When Does Season 3 Premiere?

No official premiere date has been announced at this time, but during HBO and Max’s 2024 slate presentation in November 2023, Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys hinted that Season 3 of the comedy would arrive sometime in the spring or early summer of this year. Debuting back in November 2021 with Season 1, the show’s second season arrived a year later in November 2022. Season 3 would have likely followed a similar pattern had the show been filmed on schedule, but should the release follow Bloys’ plan, this set of episodes will break the fall time pattern. Stay tuned for more on the official premiere date though.

Who’s in the Season 3 Cast?

Chalamet, Rapp, Scott, and Kaur will return alongside Williams, Spencer, Meyer, and Paulino as well as others who are likely to reprise their roles in the comedy such as Mekki Leeper and Mitchell Slaggert. But there are changes in store. It was announced in July 2023 that Rapp would be making an exit in Season 3 with her character Leighton expected to appear in a reduced capacity.

Rapp acknowledged her plan to exit in a statement shared to social media:

What Do We Know About the Season 3 Plot?

As for the plot, little is known at this time, but there were plenty of bombshell reveals in Season 2’s finale that will surely set up some exciting storylines in Season 3. Whether it’s Bela’s decision to leave Essex in search of a fresh start or Kimberly’s kiss with friend Canaan (Meyer), who happens to be pal Whitney’s ex, there’s plenty of drama to fuel Season 3’s plots.

Stay tuned for more news on Season 3 as it continues to take shape at Max, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Max