‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’: Reneé Rapp Exiting in Season 3 — Read Her Statement

The Sex Lives of College Girls is going to bid adieu to one of its core four in the upcoming third season: Reneé Rapp is leaving the show.

The actress, who is known for playing wealthy roommate and legacy student Leighton, is following in her onscreen brother’s footsteps after Gavin Leatherwood departed the show following its first season. According to Deadline, the actress will appear in a handful of episodes from the upcoming third season and will exit the series by the end of its run.

The news may come as a shock considering Leighton’s integral role in the friend group at the center of this Max comedy from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Rapp’s exit means she’ll say goodbye to costars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, who play Leighton’s roommates and pals Kimberly, Bela, and Whitney.

Needless to say, Essex College, the fictional prestigious school where the show is set, won’t be the same without Leighton. Rapp shared a statement about her departure, thanking Kaling, Noble, the character, fans, and more, read it in full, below:

The Sex Lives of College Girls debuted in 2021 and was renewed for Season 3 in December of 2022 during Season 2’s run on Max. Following four vastly different roommates at Essex, the series chronicles their experiences as they become enmeshed in college life and all that comes along with it. Along with Rapp, Chalamet, Kaur, and Scott, the series stars Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.

Rapp is also a singer who has a popular music career, recently announcing an international tour for the upcoming release of her first solo album Snow Baby. She’s also set to star as Regina George in the film adaptation of Broadway’s Mean Girls Musical.

