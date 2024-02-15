‘American Rust’ Makes Second Move for Season 2 — Get Release Date

Meredith Jacobs
Maura Tierney and Jeff Daniels — 'American Rust' Season 2 Poster
Amazon MGM Studios

American Rust

About two and a half years after American Rust aired its first season finale—and one cancellation and save later—the drama starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney is coming back.

Season 2 is titled American Rust: Broken Justice, and all 10 episodes will drop on March 28. However, while it was Amazon Freevee that picked up the show in June 2022 after Showtime canceled it in January of that year, the crime drama will now stream on Prime Video. Plus, check out the new poster below.

Maura Tierney and Jeff Daniels — 'American Rust' Season 2 Poster

Amazon MGM Studios

Based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name, the first season explores the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris (Daniels), who becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder, and he is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

In American Rust: Broken Justice, Del Harris and Grace Poe try to rebuild their lives. A string of seemingly unrelated murders hint at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town.

Returning from Season 1 along with Daniels and Tierney are David Alvarez as Isaac English, Alex Neustaedter as Billy Poe, Julie Mayorga as Lee English, Mark Pellegrino as Virgil Poe, Rob Yang as Chief Steve Park, and Kyle Beltran as Detective Fisher. Joining the cast are Luna Lauren Velez as Detective Angela Burgos, Marc Menchaca as Vic Walker, Nick Sandow as Mike Orr, Britian Seibert as Cynthia Frazier, Christopher Denham as Russell Wolff, Amelia Workman as Rinna Bransford, Leon Addison Brown as Chief Bolt, and Sara Lindsey as Maya Park.

American Rust: Broken Justice is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Daniels, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis. The series is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker.

American Rust: Broken Justice, Season Premiere (all 10 episodes), Thursday, March 28, Prime Video

