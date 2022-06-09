Amazon Freevee Saves ‘American Rust’ With Jeff Daniels, Orders Season 2

Amazon Freevee is coming to the rescue of American Rust as the free streaming platform picks up the Jeff Daniels-led drama for a second season.

Produced by Boat Rocker and executive produced by Daniels, Dan Futterman, and Adam Rapp, Season 2 of American Rust will continue the stories which began in Season 1 of the crime drama set in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town. The series debuted last year on Showtime where it was subsequently canceled.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s acclaimed novel of the same name, American Rust explored the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris (Daniels). Harris becomes compromised when the son of the woman (Maura Tierney) he loves is accused of murder, and he’s forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin later this year with both Daniels and Tierney attached to return in their roles.

“I’m grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season Two of American Rust. Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don’t make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It’s where I want to be,” said Jeff Daniels.

Amazon Freevee’s co-heads of content and programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi echoed Daniels’ sentiment, stating, “American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge. We can’t wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter.”

In addition to Daniels, Futterman, and Rapp, American Rust is also executive produced by Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Katie O’Conell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis. Stay tuned for more details on Season 2 of American Rust as the production proceeds later this year.

American Rust, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Amazon Freevee