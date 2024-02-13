‘Suits L.A.’: Stephen Amell to Lead NBC Spinoff

From superhero to wrestler to… lawyer? Stephen Amell, who’s known for his work on Arrow and more recently Heels, has been cast in the NBC pilot Suits: LA, a spinoff of the USA Network show that became a hit once again thanks to Netflix.

Amell will star as Ted Black, described as a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others. Ted is a former New York prosecutor who joined forces 15 years ago with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

After there had been talk for a few months about a possible spinoff or revival of Suits, NBC officially ordered the L.A. pilot on February 1. It follows Ted Black, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Production is scheduled to start in late March in Vancouver.

When TV Insider caught up with Wendell Pierce (who played Robert Zane on Suits and next stars in the new CBS drama Elsbeth), he told us, “I would love to come back. I wish the spinoff to be a great success. And our returns or little cameos or whatever, hopefully, they’ll be a part of the little Easter eggs that they throw in there with the show.”

Suits: L.A. is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Suits creator Aaron Korsch serves as writer and executive producer. Joining him as EPs are David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. Victoria Mahoney is set to executive produce and direct the pilot.