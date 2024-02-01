The first episode of NBC‘s Suits offshoot series is drawing closer to production, as film and TV helmer Victoria Mahoney has been announced as the director of the NBC-ordered pilot, which is now titled Suits: LA.

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles,” says an official logline from NBC. “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Original series creator Aaron Korsh is still on board to serve as executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein, with production slated to begin in late March in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Mahoney, who achieved a historic milestone as the first female director as well as first Black director in the Star Wars franchise while serving as the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, has recently helmed The Old Guard 2 for Netflix.

In television, she directed the pilot episode of CBS’ Red Line, a project executive-produced by Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti, as well as episodes of Netflix’s You and Seven Seconds, OWN’s Queen Sugar, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Starz’s Power, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

According to previous reports, Universal International Studios and UCP president Beatrice Springborn has said that fans of the original should expect some consistency between the flagship and the L.A. show as Springborn reportedly stated the new show would be set within “the same timeframe” of Suits.

She added that the show will “have the same energy and good-looking people as the original did.” It’s unclear if that means any original series stars will appear. Plus, we don’t know what might have changed since leading up to this pilot order and what could change, should it be picked up to series.