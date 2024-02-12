Suits stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht reunited for T-Mobile’s star-studded Super Bowl ad on Sunday, February 11, but that might not be the only reunion in the works.

The new commercial features various stars auditioning to take over from Bradley Cooper (and his mother) as the face(s) of T-Mobile. This includes Laura Dern trying to cry on cue, Jennifer Hudson presenting her whistling talents, and Common performing a dramatic movie scene.

As for Adams and Macht, their portion of the commercial sees them filming an audition tape in a garage, with Macht taking on the role of “Phone Boy” as the pair highlight the phone company’s Magenta Status program.

The Hollywood Reporter was on set as Adams and Macht filmed their scene and asked about the resurgence of their USA Network show Suits. The legal drama garnered newfound popularity after landing on Netflix and Peacock in mid-2023, topping Nielsen ratings charts for a record 12 weeks. As a result, the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, confirmed a spin-off was in development.

“There’s like just a whole new generation of people who are into the show,” Adams told THR regarding the renewed interest in Suits. “That’s been my experience, like going out into the world and now like 16-year-olds, 17-year-olds, 18-year-olds are liking the show. To see it kind of find like a new generation of viewers is the craziest experience.”

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that NBC had ordered a pilot for a spin-off series, Suits LA. The show will center on a new character, Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor in New York who has reinvented himself in Los Angeles.

Despite focusing on an entirely new group of lawyers, Adams and Macht said it’s not impossible for characters from the original series to pop up in the spin-off. Macht played lawyer Harvey Reginald Specter in the original, while Adams portrayed his associate, Michael James Ross.

“I mean I think it’s in a world where some characters could in fact come [back],” Macht shared.

“The Suits-iverse as its referred to,” Adams joked.

However, the duo did make it clear that they haven’t yet been asked to appear in Suits L.A. and instead focused on giving advice to the new cast members.

“Wear comfortable shoes,” Adams quipped, while Macht added, “If they can get their hands on a digital device where they can take the dialogue and download it to a little chip and stick it in their head, it might be a lot easier for them to say the words every day.”

“I had no problem with that, so I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Adams responded before giving a more serious answer. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and you’re going to have a ball because Aaron’s a great writer, and they’re good people to make a show with.”

The pair also said “it’s been really nice” to see their former co-star Meghan Markle‘s support for the resurgence, though admitted they haven’t communicated with her.

“No, no communication,” Adams said before jokingly pretending he was getting a call. “Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go.”

