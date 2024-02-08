‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff About Aegon’s Conquest in the Works at HBO

Another Game of Thrones spinoff is reportedly in the works at HBO with plans to go even further back into Westeros’ history with an exploration of Aegon’s Conquest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is teaming with Mattson Tomlin on the project which was previously teased among the titles the network had been exploring within the Thrones universe. The series was previously hinted at by Variety in early 2023.

This is just the latest in a long list of spinoffs that have been in the works at HBO with no official order made quite yet. But should the show move forward, it would serve as a direct prequel to House of the Dragon, HBO’s first Game of Thrones spinoff about the Targaryen family’s rule in Westeros.

The series would follow the story of the Targaryen’s bloody conquest of Westeros with a specific focus on Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, alongside their dragons. Aegon is a character from George R.R. Martin‘s fantasy world that unified six of the Seven Kingdoms in the span of two years with Dorne being the only nation to resist the conquest.

Tomlin who is reportedly set to write has been attached to high-profile projects ranging from Matt Reeves’ The Batman and co-writing its sequel The Batman Part II, to co-writing Keanu Reeves‘ action flick BRZRKR.

Should this project move forward, it would join the previously greenlit spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which is based on Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg. It was officially ordered in April 2023 with the logline reading “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Stay tuned for potential updates for this Aegon’s Conquest spinoff as we look ahead to House of the Dragon‘s Season 2 return this summer.