We can already tell that Morris Chestnut is going to be charming as Dr. John Watson—just take a look at TV Insider’s exclusive first-look photos of him in the role in the new CBS drama!

Chestnut takes on the iconic role on Watson, which has a special premiere after the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (That start time is approximate and will depend on post-game coverage.) It will then begin airing in its regular time period on Sunday, February 16, at 10/9c.

Check out the full versions of our exclusive photos above and below for a look at Chestnut as Watson. First of all, we love him with the magnifying glass (a nod to his late friend and partner?). But also be sure to take a look at everything around him for clues—it’s what he (and Sherlock Holmes) would do!

Watson takes place six months after the death of John’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. John resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. But Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, and he and Moriarty are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for over a century. Watson is described as “a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.”

The series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes.

Watson is produced by CBS Studios. Craig Sweeny wrote the premiere episode and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Joining him as executive producers are Chestnut; Sallie Patrick; Larry Teng; Shäron Moalem MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment; and Brian Morewitz. Larry Teng also directed the first two episodes.

Watson, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 26, 2025, 10/9c, CBS (Time Period Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 2025, 10/9c)