Joe Rogan Hits Back at Joy Behar After She Mocks Him on ‘The View’

Joe Rogan says he is proud to believe in dragons after The View co-host Joy Behar called him out over his beliefs.

The podcast host responded after Behar made comments about him on Thursday’s (November 21) edition of the ABC talk show, where the panel was discussing how many young Americans get their news from podcasters and influencers.

“We went from Walter Kronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons,” Behar said. “I checked it,” she continued, “and he also believes that dragons, I dunno, like dinosaur-y type of animals, roamed the Earth when people did.”

She added, “So this is the type of really, really bad information that is going out there. But it’s possible Donald Trump did roam the Earth when dinosaurs were here.”

The Joe Rogan Experience host took to X later that day to respond. After sharing a clip of The View segment, Rogan joked, “That’s my new official X description.” He then changed his X bio to “Dragon Believer.”

That’s my new official X description. https://t.co/rJ4Fozzmcd — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 21, 2024

He followed up by sharing an interview he conducted with biologist Forrest Galante, where the pair discussed the topic, “Were Dragons Real Animals?”

According to Fox News, Rogan referenced his conversation with Galante on a recent episode of his podcast, saying, “It’s so possible that something that flew like a pterodactyl, like we think of pterodactyls as being like bat wings, maybe they had feathers, maybe that was a gigant [sic] predatory bird and maybe some of those things looked like dragons.”

He went on to say, “Think of all these different cultures, ancient, medieval Europe, China, Japan, all of them had dragons, there’s so many dragons, it might have been a real thing, and I think most of them didn’t have dragons that could spit fire either, I think that was like Hollywood movie Godzilla type deal.”

Rogan continued to tweet and reshare posts on the subject throughout Thursday evening. In one post, after a fan had written a hypothetical description of a real-life dragon, Rogan replied, “I want to believe.”

I want to believe. https://t.co/cJwhRl9YgN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 22, 2024

He also shared a Bible verse that describes a Leviathan, which shares similarities to a dragon, and a link to a documentary titled “Evidence Dragons Were Real.”

As for Behar, she claimed The View is held to higher standards when it comes to sharing information. “I think that’s why people like our show,” she explained. “Because they know that we are checked by ABC News.”

“We’re checked by everybody,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg added.