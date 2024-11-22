‘9-1-1’: Will Eddie Move to Texas? Plus, 7 More Burning Questions for March 2025 Return

It’s going to be a long four months. Not only did 9-1-1 end its fall finale with one of the members of the 118 contemplating moving, but the promo for its March(!) return shows another major character in some serious danger.

The fall finale aired on November 21, and the ABC first responder drama won’t be back until March 6. On the one hand, there wasn’t too much left up in the air. Sure, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is planning to move to Texas to be with his son, but that’s as far as he’s gotten. Meanwhile, everyone was in high spirits at the end of the episode, having either guest starred in or served as a consultant for Hotshots as Brad’s (Callum Blue) character woke from his coma following his stint with the 118.

But the promo that aired after it (watch it above) has us very worried for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Below, we take a look at the burning questions we have for 9-1-1‘s return. Let us know what’s on your list in the comments section.

9-1-1, Return, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8/7c, ABC

Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 8
Disney/Ray Mickshaw

Will Eddie move to Texas?

Just because he’s planning to do so and is looking at houses doesn’t mean that he will. After all, he could tell his parents and his son his plans and Christopher could still refuse to see him. Something could come up that requires him to stay in L.A. Maybe Christopher decides to come home or Eddie realizes that he needs to put his foot down and tell his son he needs to return. And even if he does move, something tells us it wouldn’t be for too long.

What showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider after the fall finale, however, suggests that last one won’t happen. “I think what [Eddie] sees is that Christopher is thriving in Texas and even when you see this Zoom call in this episode, he seems so much older. He just seems like, wow, he’s really turning into a person. And I think Eddie responds to that and sees that the gap is in fact getting deeper between them. Just as Brad warns him later in the episode, don’t let that gap grow wider,” he said. “He sees his kid’s thriving. So it just feels like Eddie needs to be the one to take a step. Eddie needs to be the one to give up something, to walk away from something in order to really focus on repairing that relationship with Chris.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

What's going to happen to Maddie when she's kidnapped?

Minear was coy when teasing an upcoming arc when the show returns. All he’d say was “there’s kind of a thriller that’s going to start in Episode 9 and Episode 10 I’m really excited about because it’s just a flat-out thriller.” But the promo reveals that Athena’s (Angela Bassett) is going to be tracking a serial killer … who kidnaps Maddie?! And she’s pregnant!

Ryan Guzman as Eddie and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6
Disney / Mike Taing

How will Buck be affected by Eddie possibly moving?

With his best friend potentially moving away, Buck (Oliver Stark) did seem supportive to Eddie but took a moment to himself after that made it clear it isn’t going to be easy for him of he leaves. Buck is “completely torn,” said Minear. “He wants to support Eddie. He understands how important that relationship with Christopher is. I mean, his relationship with Christopher is important, too, so he wants to be as supportive of that as possible and it will drive him completely insane. He will find maybe something else [other than baking] to try to keep him from completely spinning out of control. He will be pouring all of his abandonment issues and anxiety into something else.”

Peter Krause as Bobby and Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
Disney/Christopher Willard

Will Bobby and Athena have a new house?

Their house burned down at the end of Season 7. Now, they’ve decided to build a new one, but they have yet to make any progress there. “You’ll see it pretty soon,” Minear promised.

Peter Krause did tell us he thought that they’d have a new house sooner, “but I think that there were other more exciting storylines to be had, and I think that the world of Hotshots ended up being really fun, so that expanded. But I’m wondering if he might not just lead right into us being in a new place. I don’t know. I mean, when we first met Bobby Nash in Season 1, he was living in some sort of corporate housing. So I think he’s comfortable, but maybe he needs to be back in more of a home.”

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6
Disney/Ray Mickshaw

Will Buck move on from Tommy?

Since their breakup in Episode 6, Buck was struggling to not contact his ex-boyfriend, taking up baking as a distraction. In his immediate future, his focus is more on everything else going on than a new relationship, previewed Minear. Plus, he added, Eddie possibly leaving “is going to overshadow [the breakup] in some ways, but it’s all part of a piece.”

Kenneth Choi and Anirudh Pisharody in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Will Ravi return?

The once probie has come a long way from when we first met him (and Anirudh Pisharody began recurring) in Season 4. But will we see him in the back 10 episodes of Season 8? “We may,” according to Minear, adding, “I would love to see him again this season actually.”

Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Aisha Hinds as Hen, and Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 8
Disney/Ray Mickshaw

Could someone die this season?

Minear couldn’t say anything about the emergency that will cap off this season (though he’s leaning towards a multi-episode one), but we can’t help but notice that the cast has been the same since Season 2. Should we be worried that maybe one of the firefighters and paramedics could die this season, during that last rescue or before? It’s always possible in their line of work.

Peter Krause as Bobby, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Oliver Stark as Buck, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6
Disney / Mike Taing

Will 9-1-1 set up the potential spinoff?

There’s been talk of a possible new spinoff joining the universe, and sometimes an established show introduces that world in a backdoor pilot. But that’s not going to be the case here, Minear told us.

