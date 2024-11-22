It’s going to be a long four months. Not only did 9-1-1 end its fall finale with one of the members of the 118 contemplating moving, but the promo for its March(!) return shows another major character in some serious danger.

The fall finale aired on November 21, and the ABC first responder drama won’t be back until March 6. On the one hand, there wasn’t too much left up in the air. Sure, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is planning to move to Texas to be with his son, but that’s as far as he’s gotten. Meanwhile, everyone was in high spirits at the end of the episode, having either guest starred in or served as a consultant for Hotshots as Brad’s (Callum Blue) character woke from his coma following his stint with the 118.

But the promo that aired after it (watch it above) has us very worried for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Below, we take a look at the burning questions we have for 9-1-1‘s return. Let us know what’s on your list in the comments section.

9-1-1, Return, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8/7c, ABC