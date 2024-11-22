Andy Cohen Drop Big Update on ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise, Including ‘NYC’ Reboot & ‘NJ’

Andy Cohen has given fans an update on all things Real Housewives, including the latest on the New York City reboot and what’s happening with the Dubai and New Jersey editions.

The Watch What Happens Live host was in attendance at the Bravo Fan Fest in Miami this week and spoke with Deadline, where he was asked about The Real Housewives of Dubai and whether its pause in production is temporary or permanent.

“I mean, a pause is a pause is a pause is a pause. But look, I love Dubai. I love what we built there,” Cohen told the outlet. “We’re looking at what we’re doing with Jersey. We had this Housewives drought [over the] summer, [which] everyone was complaining about, and I think it’s about getting the rollout so that it’s a steady stream and there’s the right amount [of shows].”

Cohen added that a decision hasn’t yet been made on the future of Real Housewives of New Jersey. The series was also put on hiatus after Season 14 when the cast found themselves at odds amid tensions between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

“We are taking our time. We are in no rush. We’re really gratified with what’s on the slate for next year,” Cohen explained. “[For instance], the new Atlanta, which I’m seven episodes in of watching, it’s outstanding. I’m so excited for people to see this, and they’re going to see it early next year.”

He also said the Miami franchise “is in the middle of shooting an absolute blowaway season” and praised the Orange Country edition, which he said “is coming off of one of the most popular seasons we’ve ever had.”

“I think that’s 16 or 17 years into that series. So things are really good in Housewives world. We’re just being extra careful, because we want everything to succeed,” Cohen added.

It’s not unusual for Real Housewives to put a series on pause and reboot it, as fans have seen with The Real Housewives of New York City. The series is currently airing its second season on Bravo.

“I think there are a lot of interesting personal stories with the women in the new New York,” he said. “I think the group dynamic is a little bit of a challenge this season. I think the rap on the group in season one was, ‘Oh, there’s not a lot of history there.’ The interesting thing about them this season is they hang out a lot and they are a cohesive group.”

He continued, “I really believe in this group of women. I think they’re very aspirational. I think they’re fun to watch. I think the clothes and the window into a different kind of New York is all what we wanted it to be.”

That said, Cohen still has a lot of love for the original RHONY, noting, “We had 13 great seasons, plus a Girls’ Trip with that group of women, which is an incredible accomplishment. A lot changed, a lot shifted in [their] world and in life – [for instance], Sonja [Morgan] is now living in Florida, Ramona [Singer] basically lives in Florida. Things have shifted.”