‘Real Housewives’ Star Matthew Byars Dies at 37: Heartbroken Melissa Gorga Leads Tributes

Matthew Byars, a talent manager who briefly featured in the third season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, has died. According to The Irish Sun, he was 37 years old.

The news of Byars’ passing was revealed on social media by Real Housewives stars Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Melissa Gorga, both of whom shared tributes to their late friend. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Jackson-Jordan shared a photo of herself with Byars on her Instagram Story, writing, “Rest in peace” in the caption. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gorga posted a video slideshow of photos of herself hanging out with Byars over the years.

In the caption, Gorga wrote, “Matt-Why didn’t you tell me Matt? I’m heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt . Because earlier this week you didn’t tell me. I know life was tough- I know-”

She continued, “Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of “ON DISPLAY”- you and I- WE ARE LOYAL. They don’t make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories Go fly- Go make them laugh.”

Fans and friends also left comments on Gorga’s post reacting to the news, with one user writing, “Noooo! I’ve known Matt since the beginning of being on TV as well. I did all my bookings around the nation together with him. What an amazing soul and kind human!”

“Nooo omg Im so sorry Mellissa, he was such a sweetheart, my heart is aching,” said another.

“I’m so so sorry for your loss friend! this breaks my heart,” another added.

Another wrote, “He was such a good guy, just heartbreaking. I wish I had known as well.”

Real Housewives fans will best know Byars for his appearance in the third season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, where he was introduced as cast member Karen Huger’s assistant. Most notably, he appeared in the iconic “press conference” scene where Huger tried to clear up speculation about her financial situation.

“I’ve known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk,” Huger told The Daily Dish in a 2019 interview. “When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.”