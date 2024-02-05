‘True Detective: Night Country’: Episode 5 to Stream Early Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The plot for True Detective: Night Country will continue to thicken as Episode 5 arrives a couple of days early, giving the installment a head start before Super Bowl LVIII.

While the hit series will hold onto its usual Sunday night timeslot on HBO with Episode 5 airing at 9/8c on February 11, Max subscribers can tune in early when the episode debuts on the streamer Friday, February 9. Night Country‘s creator Issa Lopez confirmed the change-up on social media, posting, “To all who are Asking: #truedetectivenightcountry EP 5 Will air THIS FRIDAY.”

As usual, the episode will be available to stream at 9/8c, just on a different day, giving fans more time to sit with the installment, which is sure to excite and surprise. Per the episode’s logline, True Detective: Night Country‘s fifth episode will see Prior (Finn Bennett) dig into the links between Tsalal and mining company Silver Sky.

Meanwhile, Navarro (Kali Reis) rescues Leah (Isabella Star LaBlanc) from a local protest that turns violent, and a meeting with Silver Sky executive Kate McKitterick (Dervla Kirwan) and Connelly (Christopher Eccleston) leaves Danvers (Jodie Foster) baffled when they share the official cause of the Tsalal men’s deaths.

At the same time, Danvers receives a warning against pursuing the case any further. Of course, if fans have come to know anything about Danvers by now, it’s that she and Navarro never back down from a challenge. As for Hank (John Hawkes), he “receives a quid pro quo offer.”

What will unfold when Episode 5 arrives? Fans won’t have to wait long to find out. And it isn’t the first time that HBO has followed this approach to Super Bowl Sunday. Last year, The Last of Us dropped its fifth episode early on streaming ahead of the annual sporting event, allowing audiences the chance to enjoy the post-apocalyptic drama before the weekend.

Don’t miss it when True Detective: Night Country‘s latest episode arrives on Max early, and catch it during its regular airtime on Sunday.

True Detective: Night Country, Episode 5, Friday, February 9, 9/8c, Max (Sunday, February 11, 9/8c, HBO)