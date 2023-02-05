‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 to Stream Early on HBO Max

HBO‘s The Last of Us is treating its rabid fanbase by serving up its fifth episode two days early on HBO Max.

That’s right, Episode 5 will be available to view on HBO Max and HBO on Demand beginning Friday, February 10 at 9/8c ahead of its linear premiere on Sunday, February 12 at 9/8c on HBO.

New episodes of the fan-favorite series will continue to air Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max leading up to the season finale which will arrive on Sunday, March 12.

For those who have yet to tune in, The Last of Us takes place 20 years following the collapse of modern civilization and follows hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a dangerous quarantine zone. What begins as a small job soon turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey across the United States.

Along with featuring Pascal and Ramsey, the show features Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and Troy Baker.

The programming change comes just in time as Episode 5 will get a jump start on audiences ahead of the Super Bowl which will air on The Last of Us‘ usual airdate, Sunday, February 12. Will you be tuning in early on Friday, February 10? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for any other potential programming updates.

The Last of Us, Episode 5, Friday, February 10, 9/8c, HBO Max and HBO On Demand (Airs Sunday, February 12 at 9/8c on HBO)