Andrew Scott is Talented Career Criminal Tom Ripley in First Teaser for Netflix’s ‘Ripley’

Fleabag actor Andrew Scott is stepping into the shoes of infamous con artist Tom Ripley for Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s iconic crime novels.

Set to premiere with all eight episodes on April 4, 2024, Ripley follows Scott’s Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond son to return home. The job becomes Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.

Netflix dropped the first teaser (watch below) today, Monday, January 22, where the name “Tom Ripley” on everyone’s lips. “I like the name,” John Malkovich‘s character says in the clip, which is shot entirely in black and white.

In addition to Scott and Malkovich, the series stars Dakota Fanning (The First Lady) as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn (The Lovers) as Dickie Greenleaf. Eliot Sumner (The Gentlemen), Maurizio Lombardi (Citadel: Diana), and Margherita Buy (In Treatment) also feature.

Oscar-winner Steven Zaillian (The Night Of) wrote and directed the series, which is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Zaillian also served as exec producer alongside Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel.

Ripley was originally set to air on Showtime, but in February 2023, the series moved to Netflix.

“[I] tried to approach my adaptation in a way I imagined [Highsmith] might herself,” Zaillian told Vanity Fair in December, noting that the multiple episodes allowed him to be “more faithful to the story, tone, and subtleties of Highsmith’s work.”

Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels have been adapted many times before, perhaps most famously in the 1999 big-screen feature The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law. That film also followed Ripley’s journey into criminality after he was hired for a job in Italy.

Over the course of her career, Highsmith published five Ripley novels, including The Talented Mr. Ripley (1955), Ripley Under Ground (1970), Ripley’s Game (1974), The Boy Who Followed Ripley (1980), and Ripley Under Water (1991). The beloved author died in 1995 at the age of 74.

Ripley, Premieres, Thursday, April 4, Netflix