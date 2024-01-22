‘Fool Me Once’ Author Harlan Coben Agrees Netflix Deal for 2 More Series Adaptations

Netflix is all in on Harlan Coben, as the streamer has greenlit two more adaptations of the author’s books following the global success of Fool Me Once, based on the 2016 novel of the same name.

According to Deadline, Netflix will bring Missing You and Run Away to the small screen, with the former going into production in spring 2024.

Coben will serve as executive producer on both series through his company, Final Twist Productions. Quay Street Productions, the Nicola Shindler-founded outfit that oversaw Fool Me Once, will produce the adaptations.

Missing You, first published in 2014, follows detective Kat Donovan, who comes across her ex-fiancé on a dating app, which leads her into an unspeakable conspiracy surrounding her father’s murder.

Victoria Asare-Archer, who wrote two episodes of Coben’s Stay Close for Netflix, will write the series, while Sean Spencer and Isher Sahota will direct. Coben, Shindler, Richard Fee, Asare-Archer, and Danny Brocklehurst serve as exec producers, while Guy Hescott is the producer.

Run Away, which will be written by Fool Me Once‘s Brocklehurst, focuses on Simon, whose life is turned upside down after his oldest daughter, Paige, runs away and is found high on drugs in a city park. Simon’s search to find out what happened takes him into a dangerous underworld that further shakes up his life.

Coben, Shindler, Fee, and Brocklehurst all serve as exec producers on Run Away.

The upcoming dramas mark the ninth and tenth adaptations under Coben’s multi-million-dollar five-year contract with Netflix. Previous Coben series for the streamer include The Stranger, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight, and the Michelle Keegan-starring Fool Me Once, which was watched by 37.1 million Netflix accounts in its first week.

Coben is also currently working on an adaptation of his 2004 novel Just One Look, as he revealed in a recent interview with the Radio Times.

“We still have a few [books] left! We’re doing one right now in Poland based off my book Just One Look, we’re filming and Netflix Poland is working on [it],” he said before adding, “Also working on one in South America, believe it or not.”

Just One Look centers on a woman whose whole life changes one day after she takes home a set of pictures and finds one that does not belong.

Coben continued, “There’s no doubt that if Netflix wants us back, which hopefully everyone watching will make this happen, I’ll be working with Nicola [Shindler], Richard [Fee] and Danny [Brocklehurst] on at least another one or two. We want to keep this going; we love this kind of yearly thing if we can.”

