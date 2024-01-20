‘The Conners’: Nick Offerman to Guest-Star in Season 6

Hot off his first Emmy win, Nick Offerman will pop up on The Conners when the ABC sitcom returns for Season 6 on February 7.

Offerman appears to be playing an author, judging by the book Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben Olinsky holds in a new Season 6 teaser shared by TVLine.

“Are you family?” Offerman’s character asks John Goodman’s Dan Conner later in that promo.

“I’ve never seen these people before in me life,” Dan responds, faking a Cockney accent, as Katey Sagal’s Louise looks on uneasily.

Offerman is best known for playing grumpy government employee Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation. Since the 2015 finale of that NBC comedy, the actor has starred in the TV shows Devs, Pam & Tommy, and The Resort.

Offerman won an Emmy Award this month for his guest-starring part in The Last of Us’ debut season. In his Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series acceptance speech, the actor said that “Long, Long Time” — his episode of that HBO drama — was “the most beautiful script” he’d ever been handed.

Goodman and Ferguson are returning to The Conners as series regulars in Season 6, alongside Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy), Emma Kenney (Harris Conner-Healy), and Ames McNamara (Mark Conner-Healy).

Sagal will continue to recur on the series during the sixth season, and Sean Astin will again guest-star as Tyler, Becky’s pilot beau. Not returning as a series regular, however, is Jayden Rey, who played Mary Conner on the show.

The Season 6 premiere comes as The CW airs back-to-back reruns of episodes from The Conners’ first five seasons on from 8:30/7:30c to 9:30/8:30c on Thursday nights as part of an unconventional deal with distributor Lionsgate.

The Conners, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 8/7c, ABC