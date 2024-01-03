‘The Conners’ Bombshell Cast Exit Ahead of Season 6

There will be some noticeable changes to The Conners when it returns for its sixth season on Wednesday, February 7, as one of the show’s main cast members is exiting as a series regular.

According to Deadline, Jayden Rey, who played DJ Conner’s (Michael Fishman) daughter Mary Conner on the hit ABC sitcom, will not be returning as a series regular for the upcoming season. However, the door remains open for possible guest appearances.

Rey’s departure comes after her on-screen father, played by Fishman, was written out of the series ahead of the fifth season. DJ’s wife, Geena Williams Conner, was previously written out of the show after Season 1 when Maya Lynne Robinson exited the series.

Before starring in The Conners, Rey appeared as the same character in the 2018 Roseanne revival before it was canceled and subsequently spun off into The Conners. She also appeared in an episode of the TV drama Unforgettable and the 2022 movie Bobcat Moretti.

Returning cast members for The Conners’ sixth season include John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris-Goldufski, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Olinsky, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky, and Katey Sagal in a recurring role as Louise Conner.

Season 6 will see the Conners continuing to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford, grappling with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. But, through all the fights, coupon cutting, hand-me-downs, and breakdowns, the family prevails with love, humor, and perseverance.

Created by Matt Williams, The Conners premiered on October 16, 2018, as a direct continuation of Roseanne. The super-sized fifth season wrapped up its 22-episode run on May 3, 2023, and the show was renewed for a sixth season later that same month.

The Conners, Season 6, Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 8/7 c, ABC