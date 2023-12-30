‘The Conners’ Season 6: Sean Astin Returning as Becky’s Boyfriend Tyler

Sean Astin is making a return trip to The Conners, reprising his role as Tyler, Becky’s pilot beau, in the ABC comedy’s upcoming sixth season.

As fans can see in a Season 6 teaser posted by TVLine, Astin’s FedEx pilot seems to getting serious with Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson), so much so that Dan Conner (John Goodman) refers to him as “New Boyfriend” as he deals Tyler into a poker game.

“I’m gonna take all your money and your daughter,” Tyler says in the teaser.

“Only half of that bothers me,” Dan quips, to Becky’s surprise.

The Roseanne spinoff’s producers were eager to get Astin — an alum of The Goonies and the Lord of the Rings films — back on the Conners set, TVLine notes.

“Whenever we bring in a new love interest, we’ve got to watch the chemistry, because we never know [if it will work],” executive producer Bruce Helford previously told the site. “But we love Sean, and they were great together, so we definitely want to bring them back together and see what we can find there.”

Alongside Goodman and Goranson, the cast of The Conners includes Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Emma Kenney (Harris Conner-Healy), Ames McNamara (Mark Conner-Healy), and Jay R. Ferguson (Ben Olinsky).

In June, Goodman said in an interview with France 24 that this sixth season — scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 7 — might be the final outing for The Conners. “I think we may be coming to an end on it, I’m not sure,” he said at the time. “It’s lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be like an eight-show-and-out thing at one point, but they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”

And earlier this month, in an unusual deal with distributor Lionsgate, The CW acquired the first five seasons of The Conners to air in back-to-back repeats at 8:30/7:30c on Thursday nights starting January 4.

The Conners, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 8/7c, ABC